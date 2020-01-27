Verna Elizabeth (Schmieding) Richert passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Jan. 23, 2020, at the age of 99 years and nine months, at Henderson.
She was born to Louis and Eleonora (Sieck) Schmieding on April 23, 1920 near Garland, Nebraska and was baptized on May 2, 1920.
At an early age she and her parents moved to a farm near Gresham, Nebraska. She attended Immanuel Lutheran School and Church and was confirmed there on May 13, 1934. She graduated from Utica High School in 1938 and the University of Nebraska School of Nursing in Omaha in 1942.
She joined the United States Army Nurses Corp in 1943 during WWII, serving for three years in England and Scotland as an Army Nurse, First Lieutenant. She considered it her privilege and duty to serve her country.
On Sept. 21, 1947 she married Alfred Richert at Immanuel Lutheran Church. They established a home on a farm near Gresham. Three daughters were born to this union, Suzanne, Kathy and Virginia.
Verna continued in the nursing profession working at Seward Memorial Hospital and the Utica Clinic for 19 years. Verna and Alfred moved to Utica in 1983. She enjoyed traveling, activities in the community, reading, quilting, sports and always looked forward to gatherings with her family and attending their various activities. Verna is fondly remembered as a devoted mother, grandmother and friend. She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and Ladies Aid where her spiritual life was nurtured. She served both her community and country faithfully and was a member of the Utica American Legion Post #49, Utica Senior Center and Retired Registered Nurses. She volunteered at the Utica Nursing Home, Meals on Wheels, Utica Senior Center and Centennial School. She also belonged to several card clubs.
She is survived by her daughters Kathy (Lynn) Gloystein, Henderson and Ginny (Mike) Geis, Omaha; son-in-law Jim Tonniges, Stromsburg; grandchildren Melanie Tonniges Lincoln, Gwen Tonniges (Scott Sundberg) Stromsburg, Stephanie (Jim) Fahr Lincoln, Jennifer (Tim) Hodges Gretna, Jeff (Lacey) Gloystein Henderson, Ben (Angie) Geis St. Louis, Ashley (Jeremy) McDonald Kansas City, Amy (Sean) Curtis Cheyenne; 16 great-grandchildren (and one more arriving in May); sisters-in-law Trudy Schmieding Brookings, S.D. and Jan Schmieding Bloomington, Minn; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Alfred(1995); daughter, Suzanne Tonniges (2015); brothers Wilbert, Orville and Arthur; sisters Ruth (in infancy), Dolores Schmidt and Norma Jean Schmieding; brothers and sisters-in-law Lorna Schmieding, Les Schmidt, Walt and Evelyn Luebbe, Ruth Richert, Deuce and Merna Moravec and Helen Behrens.
Visitation will be Thursday, Jan. 30, from 3-4:30 p.m., at the Volzke Funeral Home, with the family greeting friends from 6:30-8 p.m., at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Utica.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Jan. 31, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Utica. Interment will be at the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Utica.
Memorials may be made in care of the Richert family.
Volzke Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
