Verna R. (Noler) Peterson, age 95, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 in the loving care of Ridgewood Rehabilitation & Care Center in Seward.
She was born on Sept. 29, 1923, near Friend to George and Johanna (Naber) Noler. She was the eldest of three girls. On April 24, 1949, she married Loren Knerr Peterson and the two moved to a farm north of Beaver Crossing. There they raised two loving children, farmed corn and soybeans, raised cattle and chickens, and bred Saint Bernard dogs. Verna was known for her delicious fried chicken dinners and angel food cakes and for her avid love for card games. She very much enjoyed her time as a member of a bridge club. Verna was also a faithful member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cordova.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Larry (Janet) Peterson of Appleton, Wis.; her daughter and son-in-law, Diane (Al) Hanks of Lincoln; five grandchildren, Matthew (Victoria Drake) Peterson, Sarah Peterson, Anna (David) Peterson Sanders, Angela (Alan) Philippus, Christopher (Dori) Hanks; five great-grandchildren, Cady, Drake, Arlo, Oliver and soon-to-be baby boy Sanders; brother-in-law, Virgil Obermier and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Loren; parents; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Vera and Vern Herbert, and Vivian Obermier.
The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff of Ridgewood Rehabilitation & Care Center for their love and special attention they provided Verna while she was in their care.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cordova with Pastor Brian Tuma officiating. Interment will take place at the Beaver Crossing Cemetery in Beaver Crossing. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 12 from 1 – 8 p.m. at Volzke Funeral Home in Seward. Family will greet friends from 6:30 – 8 p.m. Memorials may be made in care of the St. John Lutheran Church or donor’s choice. Volzke Funeral Home of Seward is in charge of arrangements.
