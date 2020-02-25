Verneda Hively, 88, Spirit Lake, Iowa resident, entered into eternal life on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 in Milford, Iowa.
Verneda was born on May 8, 1931 in Hartley, Iowa to Arthur and Amanda (Boetel) Denny. She graduated from Hartley High School. On Nov. 3, 1949 she was united in marriage to Daniel Hively in Jackson, Minn. He preceded her in death on June 1, 1990 in Spirit Lake.
Left to cherish her memory are her four daughters, Bonnie (John) Mohning of York; Sandra (Roger) Swartz of Redwood Falls, Minn.; Susan Kuhlman of Spencer, Iowa and Janet (Ronald) Brown of Marcus, Iowa.
Welcoming her home are her parents and her husband.
To plant a tree in memory of Verneda Hively as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.