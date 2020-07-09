Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 346 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 5 AM CDT THURSDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN KANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS JEWELL MITCHELL OSBORNE PHILLIPS ROOKS SMITH IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 20 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL NEBRASKA HOWARD MERRICK NANCE SHERMAN IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA POLK YORK IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA ADAMS BUFFALO CLAY FILLMORE FRANKLIN FURNAS HALL HAMILTON HARLAN KEARNEY NUCKOLLS PHELPS THAYER WEBSTER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALMA, ARAPAHOE, AURORA, BEAVER CITY, BELLAIRE, BELOIT, BLADEN, BLUE HILL, BOSTWICK, BURR OAK, CAMBRIDGE, CAMPBELL, CENTRAL CITY, CLAY CENTER, CODELL, DESHLER, DOWNS, EDGAR, EXETER, FAIRFIELD, FAIRMONT, FRANKLIN, FULLERTON, GENEVA, GENOA, GRAND ISLAND, HARVARD, HASTINGS, HEBRON, HILDRETH, HOLDREGE, HOLLINGER, INAVALE, IONIA, JEWELL, KEARNEY, KENSINGTON, LITCHFIELD, LOUP CITY, MANKATO, MINDEN, NELSON, ORLEANS, OSBORNE, OSCEOLA, OXFORD, PHILLIPSBURG, PLAINVILLE, POLK, RED CLOUD, ROSEMONT, SHELBY, SHERMAN RESERVOIR, SMITH CENTER, ST. LIBORY, STOCKTON, STROMSBURG, SUPERIOR, SUTTON, AND YORK.