Victor L. Michel of York, passed away in the presence of his family on July 7, 2020.
Victor was born in Lincoln on March 29, 1923, the son of Philip and Anna Maria Michel. After graduating from Lincoln High School, he entered the United States Marine Corps in 1941. He was discharged after completing basic training at Fort Pendleton, Calif.
He worked for TWA at Midway Airport in Chicago for a time. Returning to Lincoln to attend the University of Nebraska for a short time, in 1943 he entered the banking business as a teller for Continental Bank in Lincoln.
During his time in Lincoln, Victor met and proposed to Shirley Jean Treadway; they were married at the Methodist church in Rising City on Feb. 23, 1947. The couple moved from Lincoln to Scottsbluff, where Victor took a position with the First State Bank. It was here that their son Steven was born in 1949.
The young couple moved to Sidney, and then in 1952 to Plainview, where Victor took a position with the Plainview State Bank. The couple’s second son, David, was born in Plainview in 1952. Shirley and Victor made their final move, this time to York, in 1959, where Victor became an officer of the York State Bank where he would serve for many years. It was in York that their last child, a daughter named Susan Jean, was born in 1959.
In 1976 Victor achieved a lifetime goal: along with a small group of investors, he acquired the Henderson State Bank, with Victor running the bank until his retirement as President and Chairman of the Board in 1989.
Shirley and Victor lived for many years in Arbor Court, and later on Eastridge Drive North. In 2009 they moved to the Willow Brook Assisted Living Facility, where they spent ten happy years. Vic and Shirley made the move to Hearthstone in York in 2019.
Victor is survived by his wife, Shirley, and his three children, Steven (Shar) of Henderson, David (Kathleen) of York, and Sue (Glenn) Ogg of Nashville, Tenn. as well as eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
Throughout his career Victor was active in the York community. He became a member of York’s First United Methodist Church in February 1959 and remained active in the church until his death, serving as a Sunday school teacher, a lay teacher, choir member and director, and a lay representative to the Annual Conference. He also took charge of the Sunday Methodist church services at Willow Brook while living there.
For 23 years Victor was a Trustee of Nebraska Wesleyan University, where each of his three children received their Bachelor’s degrees.
Vic took a great interest in sports, and among his sports-related activities were officiating high school football, basketball and track beginning in the early years of his marriage; officiating college soccer; officiating college track and field, including many Big 8 and Big 12 events; and officiating world senior track and field events which took Victor, accompanied by his wife Shirley, to such far-off places as South Africa, Australia and England. He was an avid Husker football fan and held reserved seats in the West Stadium for many years, where he was a fixture.
In his later years Victor was honored by a number of organizations in which he had held long-time memberships, including: the American Legion, 70 year membership award (2017); the Bronze Jordan Medal awarded by York’s Masonic Lodge, 2017; and a Sertoma member for 47 years (2018).
Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church in York with the Rev. Tony Dawson officiating. Interment with military honors to follow at the Greenwood Cemetery, York. COVID-19 Funeral Guidelines will be implemented with limited spaced seating. The family requests anyone who attends the funeral or visitation to wear a mask. Vic’s funeral service will be webcast live on Metz Mortuary’s Facebook page. Visitation is scheduled 3 – 8 p.m. Thursday at the mortuary in York. Memorials may be directed to the church.
Condolences may be left for his family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.
