Victor “Vic” L. Michel, age 97 of York, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in York.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church in York with the Rev. Tony Dawson officiating. Interment with military honors to follow at the Greenwood Cemetery, York. COVID-19 Funeral Guidelines will be implemented with limited spaced seating. The family requests anyone who attends the funeral and visitation to wear a mask. Visitation is scheduled 3 – 8 p.m. Thursday. Memorials may be directed to the church.
Condolences may be left for his family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.
