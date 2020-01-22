Virgil L. Obermier, age 89, of York, died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 in York.
He was born April 16, 1930 south of Waco in York County to Walter and Anna (Finke) Obermier. He served his country as a member of the United States Marine Corp during the Korean Conflict from Sept. 24, 1951 until he was honorably discharged Sept. 23, 1953.
Upon his return, Virgil worked as a farmer and dairyman all of his life in York County. On Feb. 13, 1955, Virgil was united in marriage to Vivian J. Noler in Waco. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in York, the Lutheran Layman’s League, and a member of the Utica Legion Post #49. He enjoyed reading, and tending his garden.
Virgil is survived by his sons, Jerry (Jean) Obermier of Lincoln and Roger (Lisa) Obermier of York. His grandchildren include, Wesley (Nena) Obermier and Wade (Crissa) Obermier both of York. He is also survived by his brother, Bill (Shirley) Obermier of Waco; sister, Reola Brahmsteadt of Illinois and sister-in-law, Helen Obermier of Julesburg, Colo.
Virgil is preceded in death by his parents; wife; son, Paul; five brothers and three sisters.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at Faith Lutheran Church in York, with the Rev. Paul Kern officiating. Interment will follow in St. John Lutheran Cemetery at Waco. Visitation will be held 1 – 8 p.m. Thursday with the family greeting friends from 6 – 7:30 p.m. that same evening at the mortuary in York. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Orphan Grain Train, Mission Central, and Faith Lutheran Church.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.metzmortuary.com.
Metz Mortuary in York handled arrangements.
