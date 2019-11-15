Virginia A. Robson, “Ginny” or “Gin”, 93 of Rockville, died on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Society in Ravenna.
Funeral Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at the Grace United Methodist Church – 815 Seneca Street in Boelus. Interment will be at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday in the Greenwood Cemetery in York. The Rev. Cat Love will be officiating.
Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Grace United Methodist Church in Boelus.
Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is in charge of arrangements.
Virginia was born June 14, 1926 to Lulu and Lawrence Robson in rural York. Virginia attended York Public Schools and later moved to Lincoln where she worked many years at National Crane in Waverly.
In 1977, Virginia and her husband purchased the Rockville Bar in Rockville and created Gin’s Tavern where she managed and operated the bar till 2001. She was known for a great smile, a kind heart, and her big personality.
After retirement, Virginia enjoyed her great-nieces and great-nephews, taking short road trips to a majority of small towns around Rockville, playing cards, and socializing with her many acquaintances.
She is survived by her sister, Rosemary Rasmussen of Rockville; first cousin, Janice Tomsyck of Lincoln; nephew, Larry Rasmussen and his wife Rita (Menke) of Waterloo; their children, Kiley Tettenborn (Travis), Cayd Vanackeren, E’va Vanackeren and their grandson, William Tettenborn; nephew, Terry Rasmussen of Nashville, Tenn. and his children, Ava and Alec; nephew, Greg Rasmussen and his wife, Theresa (Gappa) of Rockville, their children Dylan, Trent, Troy, Avyn and Ella.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lulu and Lawrence Robson and brother-in-law, Kenneth Rasmussen among many other cousins, aunts, and uncles.
Online condolences may be directed to Gin’s family at www.jacobsengreenway.com.
