Walter Gerhard Rempel, age 90 of Henderson, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020.
Walter was born on Aug. 17, 1929 to Gerhard T and Olga (Regier) Rempel. He attended District 37 Country School. He was a lifelong member of Bethesda Mennonite Church in Henderson. On Aug. 31, 1950 he married Arlene Friesen. They farmed south of Aurora and were blessed with five children. Walt did custom silage cutting, corn shelling, blacksmithing, custom trucking, dozer and land leveling work. In 1991 they moved to Henderson and enjoyed riding their Harley Davidson, wintering in Texas, family and friends. Arlene passed away in 2004. Walt’s faith, support of pastors, family and friends, helped him through this difficult time. Walt married Anna Flemming in 2005. After a stroke left him unable to live at home, they moved to Primrose Retirement Community in Grand Island and recently to Henderson Health Care Facilities.
He will be dearly missed by his wife, Anna; children, Joyce (Ron) Friesen of Lincoln, Carol (Royce) Janzen of Henderson, LaVerne (Lynda) Rempel of Aurora, Connie Friesen of Wichita, Kan., Lynette (Rod) Jost of Sheridan, Wyo.; 14 grandchildren and families, 32 great-grandchildren, three step-children and families.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Arlene; three siblings and spouses; son-in-laws, Calvin Epp and Melvin Friesen; great-grandson, Caleb Friesen. The family expresses their appreciation to the health care workers of Primrose and Henderson Health Care Services for their compassionate care. A special thank you to his pastors for their prayers and visits.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, private family funeral services will be held at the Bethesda Mennonite Church, Henderson at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19, 2020 with the church live streaming services for the public. Private burial will take place in the Bethesda Cemetery, Henderson. Public visitation will be from 1 – 8 p.m. on Tuesday at Metz Mortuary in Henderson. No family gathering that evening. Face masks encouraged at the mortuary. Memorials may be directed to Bethesda Mennonite Church or to Legacy Square. Condolences may be left for his family at www.metzmortuary.com.
Metz Mortuary in Henderson is handling services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.