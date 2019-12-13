Willard “Dale” Dovenbarger, age 87, of Benedict, died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at Osceola.
He was born Sept. 30, 1932 in rural York County to Willard Burdette and Grace (Folts) Dovenbarger. He was united in marriage to Merlene Thompson in Lincoln. Dale graduated from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln, and he worked as a helicopter technician for the Nebraska Army National Guard for 31 years. He and Merlene are members of the Stromsburg Baptist Church. Dale enjoyed flying helicopters, sailing, and being involved in his church. Dale served as State Vice President of Gideon’s International for three years.
He is survived by his wife, Merlene of Benedict; sisters-in-law, Judy Dovenbarger of Lincoln, Cathy Dovenbarger of Columbus and Alice Dovenbarger of Lincoln; nieces; nephews and Brindle the dog.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant son and brothers, Dean, Darrell and Lyle.
Memorial services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at the Stromsburg Baptist Church, Stromsburg. There will be no viewing or visitation as it was Dale’s wish to be cremated. Private family inurnment will be in York’s Greenwood Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Gideon’s International.
Online condolences may be directed to his family at www.metzmortuary.com.
Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.
