William P. Pliefke, age 66, of Osceola, passed away Nov. 1, 2019 at Annie Jeffrey Memorial County Health Center in Osceola.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Evangelical Free Church in Stromsburg with Pastor Keet Redden officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday, Nov. 5 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Osceola Cemetery.
Bill was born June 29, 1953 to Ewald Fredrick Traugott and Ruby Edla (Carlson) Pliefke in Osceola. He attended school in Osceola graduating from Osceola High School in 1971. Following high school he attended Milford Technical school for two years studying heating and air.
Bill worked at Gary’s Plumbing in Osceola from 1976 to 1991. He then began as a rural letter carrier from 1991 until his retirement from USPS in 2014. Bill also farmed north of Osceola.
On Oct. 23, 1994 he was united in marriage to Shirley Jean (Anderson) Pliefke at Salem Lutheran Church in Stromsburg.
Bill enjoyed Hit and Miss Engines, antique tractors, attending auctions, farming, forging and welding creative items, steam engines such as “Big Boy”, drawing and doodling. He never missed his favorite TV shows like “Innovation National” and “Antiques Road Show.” He especially enjoyed spending quality time with his grandchildren and his many friends.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley of Osceola; daughter, Sommer (Darvell) Harrison of Lincoln; son, Jesse (Jennifer) Pliefke of Osceola; step-son, Jeff (Jami) Stevens of Greenwood; grandchildren, Maliya and Mateja Harrison, Emilia Pliefke, Cora and Naomi Stevens; sister, Kathryn (Dennis) Hilbers of Hooper; nephews, nieces, cousins and a host of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ewald and Ruby Pliefke and in-laws, Gilbert and Evelyne Anderson.
Dubas Funeral Home of Osceola and Stromsburg have been entrusted with arrangements. dubasfuneralhome.com.
