William TR Walford, age 59, of Reno, Nev. died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 at York, with Janet by his side, passing peacefully in his sleep.
Bill had battled esophageal and bone cancer for twelve years.
He was born to William A. and Nancy C. (Focht) Walford in Webster City, Iowa on Feb.10, 1960. The family moved to York in 1962. Bill graduated with the infamous York High School class of 1978. He moved to Reno, Nev. in 1989. He loved his life in his adopted city. He married Janet Dorking on May 14, 1995 in Hawaii.
In 1999 he started Cross Check Aviation in Reno, which grew to an international business winning the World Award for aviation service in 2015 and 2016. Going out on a high note, he sold out of the business in 2016.
He is survived by his mother, Nancy Walford and Dale Olson of York, Janet Walford of Reno, Nev.; sister, Jeanne (Brad) Johnson of Lincoln and niece Katelyn. He is also survived by his extended family, Karen and Tim Kayton of Albion,Gary and Carol Olson of Papillion and their children, along with many cousins, and numerous good friends.
He was preceded in death by his father and nephew, Michael Johnson.
There will be a Celebration of Bill’s Life at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Sept.10, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church, York with the Reverend Dr. Michael Eickhoff officiating. Private family inurnment at Greenwood Cemetery, York. There will be no viewing or visitation as it was Bill’s wish to be cremated. Memorials may be directed to York Adopt-A-Pet, Scholarship to a Trade School through the York Public Schools Foundation, or Alfredo’s Boys & Girls Club of Green Valley, Ariz.
Condolences may be left for his family at www.metzmortuary.com.
Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.
