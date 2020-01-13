Wilmer Charles William Wieman was born April 27, 1928 in Utica to Bernhard and Hulda (Heitman) Wieman.
He attended grade school at Immanuel Lutheran School and graduated from Utica High School in 1946.
On April 15, 1952, Wilmer was united in marriage to Clarice McNeil in Utica.
Wilmer farmed north of Utica his entire life and was a director of the Utica Coop Grain and a member of the Farm Service Committee.
He loved dancing and bowling. He enjoyed watching the Huskers and loved attending games.
Wilmer passed away surrounded by family on Jan. 10, 2020 in Omaha, at the age of 91 years, eight months and 14 days.
He is survived by his daughters, Renee (Brian) Saracino, Littleton, Colo., Rhonda (Rex) Gray, Elkhorn; son, Scott Wieman, Utica; granddaughter, Shelby Wieman; two step-granddaughters; four great-step-children; and sister-in-law, Joan (Harold) Luebbe.
Wilmer was preceded in death by his parents, Bernhard and Hulda Wieman; wife, Clarice Wieman; sister and brother-in-law, Norma and Don Richters; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Loren and Ada McNeil.
Wilmer will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather who always put his family first.
