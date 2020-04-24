Xenia June Lindner, age 84, of Lincoln, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020 in Wichita, Kan.
She was born June 4, 1935 in Guthrie, Okla. to James and Xenia (Hattel) Jones. Xenia worked for many years as a waitress, which she dearly loved, and a hairdresser. She enjoyed shopping, especially at the thrift shops, HSN and QVC!
She is survived by her close friend of over 50 years, Delbert Baugh of Lincoln; children, James (Julie) Lindner of Wichita, Kan., Cindy (Everett) Yates of San Antonio, Texas. Her grandchildren include: Christina (BJ) Anderson and James II (Carol) Lindner both of Goddard, Kan., Michael (Sharla) Yates of Lincoln and Matthew Yates of Gaithersburg, Md. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Allison, Abigail and Aaron Anderson; Samuel, Elizabeth and Joanna Lindner; Pierce, Preston, Tucker and Tristan Yates and her sister Maxine Johnson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Don Jones; granddaughter, Stacey Lindner; great-grandson, Jonathan and brother-in-law, Gaylord Johnson.
Private family graveside services at the Rosemond Cemetery, York. No viewing or visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach, Lincoln NE.
Condolences may be left for her family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.
