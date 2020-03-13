The Memorial Service for Duane Ericksen that was scheduled for 11 a.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the United Lutheran Church in Hampton is now postponed until a later date. More details will appear later. Higby-McQuiston Mortuary in Aurora is in charge of arrangements.
