MCCOOL JUNCTION – There are different ways a high school student-athlete can use their time during quarantine.
Some can treat the time off as vacation and sit on the couch and watch Netflix. Others can get creative and stay active. For a group of area high schoolers, they’re taking “staying active” to a new level.
Recently there’s been a challenge making the rounds on social media: run 26 miles in 26 hours, which is basically one mile each hour, or approximately the equivalent of a marathon, 26.2 miles. It’s becoming a popular trend where runners from all over the country post pictures and videos of themselves doing the challenge.
McCool Junction freshman Payton Gerken saw a video on social media of a high schooler training for a marathon and thought it’d be fun to try. She asked her big sister, Madison, if she wanted to do it.
“I said sure, why not. A mile an hour? That doesn’t seem too bad. It’ll only take up a small chunk of that hour,” Madison said.
The Gerkens are good at running. Really good, in fact.
This past fall, Madison placed third at the Class D state cross country meet while Payton was 17th. Last spring, Madison ended her junior campaign by winning the D 1600-meter state track championship, taking runner-up in the 3200 and sixth in the 800. She’s going to run both cross country and track at Hastings College, where she’ll study biology.
Before beginning the challenge, the Gerken sisters picked up one more runner that wanted in on the action – Lucas Beversdorf, a freshman at McCool. So just like that, the trio decided to go for a little run.
They began last Friday at 1 p.m. Things started well, but about halfway through the challenge, near the 15th mile at 3 a.m., Madison said she and her friends started to feel it in their legs.
“That was the most challenging part, at night when it was 2 or 3 in the morning, just trying to get up every hour to stay on top of it,” Madison said. “Other than that, it wasn’t awful until we start building on the miles.”
The friends stayed in town while running and encountered some interesting moments. They were chased by a dog at one point, but got away safely. They also discovered that some McCool residents take walks at the midnight hour, which they were surprised to see. The weather didn’t cooperate the entire time, either. Madison said the trio got rained on.
“We got soaked a lot, so we had to change quite frequently,” she said.
The trio went home after the mile at 3 a.m. and slept from around 4 to 7 a.m. Then it was back to the street for an early wakeup call. They made up the miles they missed while asleep and finished at 2 p.m. Saturday.
“By the morning we were all super sore. But we finished it,” Madison said.
They didn’t care if the times were fast or slow, but Madison mentioned their quickest mile was the final one, which was 7 minutes, 37 seconds, while the slowest was one about halfway through, at 11:08.
“I slept for at least a full 12 hours that night,” Madison said with a laugh. “But I thought it was a great mental and physical challenge because it didn’t start off too bad, but once you started to get into it, it would’ve been easy to just give up. But at the same time it was so fun to do it with others.”
***
Gerken’s friends started taking notice and wanted a piece of the challenge for themselves. Olivia Johnson, Madison’s junior classmate at McCool, had offered the idea to nominate others to do the challenge through social media.
It spread like wildfire.
Johnson got one of her friends to run with her, York High School’s own Natalia Dick, a senior. Exeter-Milligan junior Jaiden Papik was nominated, too. Other Exeter-Milligan student-athletes like Anna Sluka, Cameran Jansky and Kayla Geiger also completed the challenge.
Johnson and Dick started the challenge at 8 a.m. last Sunday and decided to finish a bit earlier, running multiple miles each hour until they ended around 3:30 a.m. Monday morning.
Dick has been a basketball and volleyball player during her prep career for the Dukes – she’s signed to play basketball at Hastings College – so she’s always focused on sprints for conditioning. She never considered herself a long-distance runner.
“No. No, not at all,” Dick said when asked if she enjoyed long-distance running before attempting the challenge. “To be honest, I had never run two miles at a time before, or even more than two miles in one day.”
After a bit of convincing and encouragement from Johnson, Dick agreed to try. As it turned out, the duo knocked it out of the park. They used a combination of country roads and McCool’s track to do their running.
“I had some problems, but I finished it. It was kind of a shock to me because I’ve never been in distance shape like that before,” Dick said. “The kind of mental challenge that can overcome what you tell your mind and body to do, it was cool to see that my mind can push me further than my body wanted me to. That was the coolest part of it.”
Like the McCool trio’s run-in with a lively dog, Johnson and Dick had their own experience with a furry friend.
“There these stray cats around the track area in McCool, and one actually started to run with us,” Dick said through a laugh. “He was in our lane and running right along with us. We were so confused about why a cat wanted to run with us. When we’d stop, he’d stop, then start up again.”
The challenge may have changed Dick’s mind about long-distance running, too.
“Liv (Olivia) and I have kept running actually,” she said. “It’s getting easier for me and I’m enjoying it more. Obviously basketball is more sprinting, but there’s also long distance is there too. It’s going to help me, and I’m trying to stay in shape so I think I’ll keep this up. I’m enjoying the long distance more than I thought I ever would.”
***
Papik, who used the country roads by her house outside of Exeter to complete the challenge, only had one friend run with her: Bear, her brother’s cattle dog, who ran all but two or three of the 26 miles.
After being nominated by Johnson, Papik thought, “why not, I’ll give it a try.”
She started last Monday at 2 p.m. and finished Tuesday at 3 p.m. She stopped at 2 a.m., went home to get some sleep and started again at 7 a.m. After catching up on the miles she missed, Papik threw on some headphones, blasted music from Morgan Wallen, Logan Mize and an old favorite, Hannah Montana, and finished strong.
“I’ve been trying to find stuff to do and stay positive and stay in shape,” Papik said. “When I got done I mainly felt tired, but it felt like a good accomplishment. There aren’t any track meets, and that’s usually my source of accomplishment during this season. So this was sort of a replacement I guess.”
Last spring, Papik qualified for the state meet in three events: the 800, 1600 and 3200 relay.
What was the toughest part of the challenge? The 13th mile at 2 a.m., Papik said. But when she picked it back up in the morning, it wasn’t as difficult as she thought it’d be.
“I just had a burst of energy again,” Papik said. “It was a lot of work, and I enjoyed it. Well, most of it.”
Papik documented the challenge by taking pictures every mile and making a video out of them. Her caption read: At the end of the day, we can endure much more than we think.
