YORK – York Cornerstone Bank will host the 38th annual non-sanctioned tennis tournament Aug. 8-9 at the Levitt Tennis Courts next to York High School.
Entries will be limited to one singles and one doubles.
The matches will be the best-of-three sets with a 12-point tie-breaker at six-all. There will be a super tie-breaker if sets are split in lieu of a third set.
COVID-19 Guidelines
– Ice, water and Gatorade will not be provided. Ice will be available for injuries.
– Spectators are asked to keep a minimum of 6 feet social distancing from other spectators when watching matches.
– Singles matches will receive two tennis balls for each participant. Server will use their tennis balls and the opponent is asked to pick up the ball with their racquet and hit it back to the server without touching or holding the ball.
– At this time doubles matches are planned, however that may change based upon USTA guidelines at the time of the tournament.
Registration forms are available on the Cornerstone Bank website at www.cornerstoneconnect.com.
The entry deadline is noon on Wednesday, Aug. 5. Singles entry fee is $15 per division and doubles entry fee is $20 per team.
Pairings will be available after noon on Friday, Aug. 7 from Mandy Hengelfelt at Cornerstone Bank at (402) 363-7423 before 5 p.m. Or you can access the pairings on the website.
Please call Hengelfelt if you have any other questions.
