YORK – What are two basketball-starved friends to do when challenged to put up 2,400 shots in 24 hours while their school’s gymnasiums are off limits because of a global pandemic?
They find a court with a hoop – somewhere, anywhere – and get to work.
That’s what a couple of York Duke girls basketball players – Mattie Pohl and Destiny Shepherd – did last week. The two juniors-to-be completed the challenge and want others to join in on the fun.
How did a challenge like this start? Pohl and Shepherd can thank head coach Matt Kern’s two kids – 11-year old Kinslee and her little brother, 9-year-old Kyler. Like a lot of kids these days, Kinslee and Kyler have extra time on their hands, so the Kerns challenged the sister-brother duo to take 2,400 shots in 24 hours using their hoop in their driveway.
Kinslee and Kyler took the challenge head-on and completed it. Word of the feat got around to the team, and that’s when Molly Maronde, an assistant coach, thought it’d be cool if some of the Dukes would do what Kinslee and Kyler did.
For Pohl and Shepherd, challenge accepted.
“Destiny and I thought that would be fun and good for us since we haven’t exactly been doing much,” Pohl said.
The two teammates found their way to the schoolhouse-turned-home in Benedict about 10 miles away. There’s an old basketball court in there, and after getting permission to use it from a family friend of the Pohls who lived there, the girls blasted some music – Jason Derulo was a popular choice – and got to work.
“We encouraged each other and turned some music on and just jammed out. It was really fun,” Pohl said.
The pair began at 10:30 a.m. the first day and put up 1,200 shots. They came back early the next morning and finished the rest by 10:30 a.m. After every 100 shots, the two would document and track their progress by taking selfies.
“After the first day my arms were really sore when we got back in there. But after the second day they felt pretty good,” Shepherd said. “We shot really well actually.”
The shots were mostly jumpers and came from all over on the court – short-, mid- and long-range. Pohl took a ton of mid-range shots. Shepherd hung around the free-throw line area.
“It felt really good to get back out. We were all sweaty after each day but it felt good,” Shepherd said.
Added Pohl: “Once we kept shooting we felt so much better about ourselves because our form just kept getting better. We were making a lot.”
Pohl said she’s been patiently waiting for things to return to some form of normalcy for student-athletes. Before the challenge and the trips to Benedict, she had been shooting hoops on the gravel at her home in the country.
“I just missed being on the court with my friends and I miss summer ball and I wish we could do that,” Pohl said. “But I’m super excited to get back in the weight room on Monday, that’ll be fun to just get back in there and do something besides staying at home and doing your own stuff.”
Both Pohl and Shepherd mentioned the same thing about the court in Benedict – it hasn’t been used much so it was a bit dusty. Which meant it was kind of slippery.
“We hadn’t mopped it yet before starting, and we probably should have before we did this,” Pohl said.
As is the norm when one practices a jump shot alone in a gym, the shooter generally runs down their rebound themselves. Doing so on a dusty and slick floor, however, could cause some problems – and unintentional comedy – at times.
Pohl and Shepherd know that all too well.
“We were shooting our shots, and out of the blue I just turn around and Mattie is doing the splits because she fell,” Shepherd said through a laugh. “She just slipped on the court.”
The two friends had fun with the challenge, and want to get other members of the team to Benedict to shoot around and maybe do some drills – this time on a dust-free court.
On a scale of 1-10, with 10 being the highest, how much fun was the challenge?
“Definitely an 11,” Shepherd said.
