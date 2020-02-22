OMAHA — Last year as a sophomore, York’s Kobe Lyons said he “wasn’t anything at the state tournament.” He didn’t place in the Class B 182-pound division, and left wanting to make a change.
For his junior year, Lyons decided to go down a weight class, and wrestle at 170. That move turned out to be a good choice.
Lyons went 3-1 at this year’s Class B state tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha. And even though he lost a 7-3 decision in the championship match to Waverly’s Evan Canoyer on Saturday afternoon, that doesn’t change the fact Lyons’ junior campaign was an impressive one.
Lyons going from not placing at the state tournament one year to finishing runner-up in a different weight class with a record of 50-5 didn’t surprise his head coach, Darrel Branz, who’s seen the work Lyons has put in.
“Kobe’s done really well,” Branz said. “From last year to this year he’s made huge strides in the offseason, with getting extra reps in and going different places and getting more practice in. He’s done a great job and has wanted to take on challenges.”
Moving down to 170 was a challenge that Lyons said he took on with help from coaches Mike Monfore and Matt Stephens.
After picking up a 12-3 major decision and two pins in his first three matches of the state tournament this past week, Lyons had a difficult task in front of him in Saturday afternoon’s finals against Canoyer, who snuck by Lyons 3-2 in the B-2 district championship a little over a week ago in Blair. Canoyer was last year’s runner-up at 170 and has wrestled fewer matches this season after missing time in January due to an injury.
Lyons said there were some differences the second time around. Lyons trailed just 2-1 entering the third period.
“He (Canoyer) was more aggressive on the edge of the mat,” Lyons said. “In the first match, I was kind of putting it on him the whole match, even though he was scoring the points. But he was really aggressive today and scored on the edge of the mat, which was what he needed to do to get the win.”
Canoyer scored two takedowns and an escape in the third period while Lyons had two escapes.
“He works the edge of the mat really well and he’s hard to score on,” Lyons said of Canoyer. “That’s what he does best and he put it on me. He just did his job. I’d like to have it back, but he did his job.”
Said Branz of Lyons’ match: “Canoyer wrestles with a similar style. A lot of it was he was getting control of our elbows, and so he just controlled it from there with his strength. It made it really hard. Canoyer is just a very solid wrestler. Credit to him, he’s very, very good.”
Rodriguez takes fourth
York’s Brayan Rodriguez finished his senior year fourth in the 220-pound division at the state tournament. Rodriguez ends his season with a record of 32-9.
“Brayan did a great job and wrestled with a lot of heart and got fourth,” Branz said. “I’m very pleased with our guys and proud of how hard they wrestled.”
After beating Hastings’ Blake Davis 6-2 in his consolation semifinal, Rodriguez fell in a close battle, 3-2, to Norris’ Dylan Meyer.
York’s 195-pounder Jacob Diaz, 120-pounder Thomas Ivey and 182-pounder Kaden Lyons all lost in the heartbreak round, ending their seasons just one win away from a state medal.
“We had our ups and downs. We wish we would’ve done better, but this is the way it turned out,” Branz said. “We had eight guys and we wrestled hard and had a really good Thursday and Friday morning. Friday night, though, things just didn’t go our way. Thomas Ivey loses a close one, Jacob Diaz loses a close one, Kaden Lyons loses a close one.
“To go from potentially five state medalists down to two, that’s just how things go sometimes. Brayan Rodriguez and Kobe looked phenomenal this weekend.”
