FRIEND – Social media has its positives and negatives.
In the case of Jake Polk, an elementary teacher and head coach of the softball and girls basketball team at Centennial Public School in Utica, one single tweet turned a normal vacation with his wife, Katrina, into an extraordinary trip they won’t soon forget.
Jake and Katrina, who live in Friend, Neb., are the kind of couple that likes to plan vacations around seeing a game at different stadiums and arenas around the country, mainly for football, basketball and baseball.
The Polks have attended NFL games in Kansas City, Minneapolis, Detroit and Buffalo among others. They’ve taken in NBA games at Houston, Brooklyn, Boston and Toronto. They’ve watched MLB in places like Arlington, Texas and New York City.
Next up on the list of destinations was Indianapolis a couple weeks ago. They could see a Pacers game that Saturday and the Colts on Sunday.
But there was another place in Indianapolis that would be cool to visit if they could – Hinkle Fieldhouse. That’s the historic basketball arena where Butler plays and, yes, was where Norman Dale led the small-town Hickory Huskers to the 1952 state basketball championship over heavily-favored South Bend Central in the 1986 movie “Hoosiers”.
After flying in to Chicago, the Polks rented a car and drove to Knightstown, Indiana, which is just half an hour east of Indianapolis. It’s the town where Hoosier Gym is located. The gym-turned-museum is where the “Hoosiers” crew filmed all of the Hoosier Huskers’ home games in the movie.
For any basketball fan, seeing tradition-rich Hinkle has to be on the bucket list. It’s considered a National Historic Landmark and one of the nation’s greatest sports arenas ever built.
But Hinkle wouldn’t be open to the public on Saturday when the Polks would be in town. So Jake put his mind to work and decided to test his social media luck. He sent a harmless tweet to current Butler Athletic Director and former Nebraska men’s basketball head coach Barry Collier, saying he’d love to take a tour.
Jake’s prayers were answered.
Less than an hour later, Collier sent a direct message to Jake that read: “Jake, let me know a few times that a tour might work for you this weekend. Barry.”
A time was set Saturday afternoon before the Pacers game and the Polks got a half-hour personal tour from Collier himself while the Butler women’s basketball team practiced.
“I just shot him a tweet thinking maybe he’ll like it or respond,” Jake said. “I didn’t think he’d shoot me a direct message and say, “Let me know what time a tour works tomorrow,’ because it’s not like he’s followed by millions on Twitter or a super popular guy. He’s just an overall generous guy and I’m a big fan.”
It was a special moment for Jake. As a kid, he went to many Nebraska basketball games with his dad and attended youth camps in Lincoln when Collier coached the Huskers from 2000-2006.
“I think Barry gets criticism for underachieving at Nebraska and then leaving after his best season, but I think he did it the right way,” Jake said. “He had a lot of Nebraska kids on his teams like Jake Muhleisen and Wes Wilkinson from Grand Island to name a couple. He recruited the Nebraska kids hard and didn’t let them go to Creighton or South Dakota or South Dakota State.”
But Jake also remembered the nature of Collier.
“Every game he’d walk pizzas over to the student section,” Jake said. “After a loss, I remember the players were standing in front of the band and they were clapping to the school song. One of the players wasn’t clapping, and Barry came up behind him and grabbed his hands and started clapping for him. It’s something I won’t forget.”
During the tour Collier mentioned he’d like to visit Nebraska again, maybe in late January. Collier’s Butler Bulldogs visit Creighton in Omaha Friday, Jan. 25. The following morning, Nebraska hosts Ohio State in Lincoln.
“He was very genuine,” Jake said. “We talked a lot about Nebraska and it seemed like Nebraska has a special place in his heart. He talked a lot about the people and players he still keeps in touch with.”
While touring Hinkle the Polks and Collier reminisced about the coach’s time in Lincoln and former Husker players. They talked about the history of Hinkle while viewing memorabilia.
And the lights.
The lights that hang from the ceiling of Hinkle were very unique.
“I’m not ever going to forget the lights hanging down. They almost looked like kitchen chandeliers without the fancy diamonds,” Jake said. “They looked like about thirty kitchen chandeliers hanging down by 75-foot poles, just hovering above the floor. You don’t see them on TV, and talking to Barry Collier, he said it’s something they can’t get rid of because it’s such a classic look. He said it reminds him of a boxing match with the way the lights hang down.”
When the tour was over, the Polks attended the Pacers and Colts games. Jake was rocking a Nebraska hat with the “N” on the front. An unexpected twist made an otherwise normal vacation something special.
“It’s up there, especially because I got to spend it with my wife,” Jake said when asked where the trip ranks among others. “She’s not a huge sports fan but she learned a lot along with me. So getting to do it with her, it ranks pretty close to the top. And it was a good recharge after a good softball season. It gets me pretty pumped for basketball.”