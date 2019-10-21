YORK — Behind seven 3-pointers and 27 points off the bench from Isaiah Abbott, the York College Panthers men’s basketball team beat the Baptist Bible College Patriots 112-60 in its season opener Saturday afternoon at the Freeman Center in York.
Abbott’s day highlighted a good shooting night overall from head coach Tree Burks’ Panthers, who as a team shot 53 percent from the field (34 of 64) and 50 percent from 3-point range (19 of 38). Abbott, a 5-foot-11, 170-pound sophomore guard from Charlotte, N.C., was 7 of 10 from 3-point range and did most of his damage in the second half, where he poured in 22 points and hit six 3s.
York got off to a hot start with its fast-paced play and quick trigger from deep against the zone-heavy Patriots. The Panthers quickly gained a 23-9 lead after the first six minutes of play. York lit up the 3-point line during that stretch as 6-1 guard Michael Tolbert drilled three 3s while 6-5 forward Lance Ewell sank two and 5-11 guard Tyreece Berry one.
York went on to lead 52-34 at halftime and outscored Baptist 60-26 in the second half.
Tolbert finished with 19 points, four assists and four rebounds and went a perfect 10 for 10 at the free-throw line. Ewell, who was in foul trouble for much of his time on the court, finished with 15 points in nine minutes of action while 6-2 guard Eric Lenear scored 12 points and Berry 11. AV Banks, a 5-10 guard, added 11 points off the bench.
Kafani Williams, a physical 6-4, 215-pounder out of N.H., grabbed a team-high seven boards and chipped in with four points.
York will see better competition on Tuesday night when it travels to Crete to play the Doane University Tigers at 7 p.m. It will be the season opener for Doane.
