YORK – The Class C1 No. 5 Adams Central Patriots used suffocating defensive pressure Friday night to open a huge lead.
They rode that early success to a 61-27win in boys Central Conference action at the Duke Dome.
The Patriots improved to 9-0 on the year as they went wire-to-wire jumping to a 4-0 lead in the first quarter behind two free throws from Dante Boelhower and a basket from Gavin Lipovsky.
York got on the board when senior Reed Malleck drained a baseline jumper with 5:02 to play in the quarter.
The Patriots went on an 8-0 run to lead 12-2 and from that point on the Dukes never got any closer than eight points at 12-4.
York was held to just 12 shots from the floor in the first half and threw the ball away 13 times, which only compounded their slim comeback chances.
Adams Central turned a 23-10 lead into a 29-10 cushion with six quick points, four off steals and a Lipovsky two-handed jam, his second of the game.
The lead continued to expand in the third quarter with the Patriots out-scoring York 17-10.
Both teams emptied their benches near the midway point of the fourth quarter.
The Patriots were led in scoring by Lipovsky and Lucas Bohlen, each with 13.
York’s Matt Haggadone shared game-high honors with the Adams Central combo. He put up 13, nine in the second half.
York was 11 of 33 from the field and just 2 of 12 on 3-point shots. The Dukes went to the line eight times and made three.
Adams Central hit 21 of 47 shots overall with more than half their attempts coming from three. The Patriots were 7 of 27 on 3-point attempts.
They were 12 of 14 from the free throw line.
The Patriots also won the battle on the glass with 29 rebounds to 21 for the Dukes.
The big stat was 18 York turnovers to just seven for the visitors.
“You have to be able to move the ball against that pressure and their trap. Once they got into a trap it was a steal and a lay-up, a steal and a dunk and you look up and you are down by 14,” said York head coach Scott Lamberty after the game. “We don’t get to the offensive boards too well and we have to go to work and figure some things out.”
York (1-7) will be back in action Tuesday night when they host the Schuyler Warriors.
“Schuyler is pretty long with guys at 6-4 and 6-5 and they have some shooters,” Lamberty commented. “They will come at us with a 1-3-1, 2-3 and a man-to-man defense and we are going to have to be able to recognize and make the adjustments.”
Adams Central (8-0)
17 12 17 15-61
York (1-6)
6 6 10 5-27
AC (61)- Slechta 6, Bohlen 13, Niemeyer 8, Anderson 3, Boelhower 8, Vonderfecht 4, Foster 4, Lipovsky 13, Lindblad 2. Totals-21-47 (7-27) 12-14 61.
YRK (27)-Haggadone 13, Wright 4, Erwin 5, Malleck 5. Totals- 11-33 (2-12) 3-8 27.
