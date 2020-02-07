YORK – Jacob Diaz was ready to lead the York Dukes football team into a 2019 season that saw change in the program.
The state-championship-winning class above him had graduated, and the Dukes would have several new, inexperienced faces at key positions. Leadership was needed on and off the field, and Diaz, their senior running back and outside linebacker, was ready to help carry the team.
But then adversity hit. First, a sprained right ankle against Blair in week two that kept him out of the second half. Then a broken collar bone against Beatrice in week five. In the blink of an eye, Diaz’s season was over.
But the senior’s story has a feel-good ending. Last Wednesday at York High School, Diaz signed his letter of intent to continue his education at South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City and play football for the Hardrockers.
Diaz wasn’t ready to say goodbye to football. He chose the Hardrockers over others that showed interest, including Nebraska Wesleyan University and Hastings College. Diaz couldn’t turn down the great engineering program in Rapid City. After the signing on Wednesday, he said education comes first, and he’ll be majoring in mechanical engineering.
“I’ve always wanted to play football in college, but with the injuries I realized that it shouldn’t be the main focus,” Diaz said. “So I switched my focus to academics, and football will be a plus afterwards.”
The Hardrockers play Division II football, too. Diaz said the position he’ll play isn’t set in stone yet, but at 6-feet and 195 pounds, he brought a diverse skillset to the York backfield as a running back.
“He was a fantastic blocker, he could run with power and get those third-and-ones and fourth-and-ones, but he could also make you miss and outrun you,” York head coach Glen Snodgrass said of Diaz. “He was a big-play threat on any down, but also could get the tough yards you need between the tackles. He could catch the ball and do anything you ask him to do in Class B football as a running back. It makes it nice as far as personnel groupings when you can take a running back and put him out at receiver and you don’t have to substitute.”
With injuries cutting his senior season short, Diaz admitted it was a tough process to go through. Not being on the field with his teammates when they needed him hurt.
“For a while it was pretty depressing,” he said. “My senior year, out for the season. But I’m happy I pushed through it.”
Diaz eventually picked his head up and realized he could still help his team, even if he wasn’t in pads. He was a key part of practices leading up to games and was right there on the sidelines, giving any kind of support he could to his teammates that were playing.
“When I stepped on the field against Beatrice, I didn’t think it would be the last time. Being out there meant the world to me, being out there with my friends and playing with them,” Diaz said. “Since the fourth grade we’ve been playing tackle football together, and I know I wasn’t playing, but it still felt like I was part of the team. I was a captain and I was still cheering them on.”
His head coach noticed too. Snodgrass said he treated Diaz as another assistant coach, and was impressed with how he conducted himself after the injuries.
“The way he handled it was what made me most proud. You could tell he was upset, and how could you not be when you put so much into something and you love something so much, then it just gets taken from you,” Snodgrass said. “But he didn’t miss a beat as far as leadership, because he was a captain. With a broken collar bone, you can still be a captain and he did a great job. He was coaching up the young guys and whoever was playing that position he was helping.”
York had to get young and inexperienced players ready to play on a weekly basis. Diaz took them under his wing.
“I truly treated Jacob as just another coach,” Snodgrass said. “I took kids and said, ‘Jacob, you handle him for this scrimmage session,’ and Jacob would coach ‘em up before every play.”
Now it’s wrestling season. Diaz said he was 50/50 on even going out for it while rehabbing. But there’s unfinished business, and he decided to stick with it – much like a leader would.
“I decided to pick my head up and told myself to keep going and keep being a teammate, because I was expected to be a leader on the team,” Diaz, who’s currently 31-2 as the Dukes’ 195-pound wrestler, said. “I’ve worked hard and so far this season is going pretty great for me.”
