LINCOLN – It was a picture-perfect day for the Class B state tennis tournament Thursday at Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln.
And the York Dukes took full advantage.
After Thursday’s action was done, both of York’s doubles teams, as well as its No. 1 singles player Ty Schneider, all advanced to the semifinals of their respective divisions.
Leading the Dukes on Thursday were seniors Hayden and Hunter Royal, who went 2-0 after beginning the tournament with a bye.
The Royals, who were runner-up at No. 2 doubles last year, started their day with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Omaha Gross Catholic’s Logan Srb and Ty Thrasher. Then, against Alliance’s duo of Chance Crowe and Devin Garcia, the Royals earned a 6-3, 6-3 victory.
Those wins set up a semifinal showdown on Friday against Omaha Skutt Catholic’s Asher Kula and Robert Seaton. Back on Sept. 26 at the Waverly Invite, the Royals narrowly beat Kula/Seaton 9-8.
At No. 2 doubles, York seniors John Esser and Matt Mittman got past Lincoln Christian’s Myles Oleson and Brady McGerr easily with a 6-0, 6-0 win. But the Dukes were pushed in their second match against Lexington’s Eli Young and Damian Salinas. Esser and Mittman were still able to come out on top behind scores of 6-2, 3-6, 10-8.
“Our top three seeds were all able to advance to the final four, but it wasn’t easy,” York head coach Dan Malleck said. “Our doubles teams both had some rough stretches, and quite frankly, John and Matt were fortunate to get out of their match alive.”
Esser and Mittman’s semifinal match on Friday will be against another pair from Skutt in Justice Hanmer and Gavin Brummund. These two teams met at the Sept. 26 Waverly Invite, with Esser and Mittman winning that bout 8-4.
The third Duke that made the semifinals was senior Ty Schneider in No. 1 singles. After a 6-0, 6-1 win over Gross’ Chaz Bogle, Schneider gutted out a victory over Waverly’s Hogan Wingrove 7-6 (7-5), 6-1. That was the fifth time this season Schneider had beaten Wingrove.
Schneider will meet the No. 7 seed, Skutt’s Connor Barrett, in the semifinals. Barrett defeated the No. 2 seed, McCook’s Zion Moyer, 7-5, 7-5. Schneider lost to Barrett 8-1 back on Sept. 26.
At No. 2 doubles, York sophomore Drew Hammer went 1-1 and is still alive for a fifth-place finish at state.
Hammer won his opening match of the day against Waverly senior Francis Havlovic 6-1, 6-2, but took on a tough opponent in McCook junior Mason Michaels, who handed Hammer a 6-2, 6-0 loss.
Hammer will play Hastings’ sophomore Brayden Schram Friday. The two met back on Oct. 8, with Schram picking up an 8-5 win.
“Ty played some great tennis to beat the No. 6 seed and Drew may have played better than anybody today, but he ran up against a very good player in the No. 2 seed from McCook,” Malleck said.
After the first day of tennis, York is third in the team standings with 34 points. Mount Michael Benedictine and Skutt are tied for first with 36 points.
“Mount Michael is still in the driver’s seat for the state title, but we have an outside shot if things go our way tomorrow,” Malleck said.
Friday’s action starts at 9 a.m.
