YORK – After six straight seasons that ended with a losing record, the York Dukes volleyball program flipped the script last fall and snapped that streak when it finished 18-14 with a district final appearance.
Led by athletic 6-footer Masa Scheierman, who broke multiple school records in her sophomore campaign, York’s future looks promising on the volleyball court.
The Dukes lose just one starter to graduation from last year’s squad in Natalia Dick, who will be playing basketball at Hastings College this fall. The combination of returning starters and a talented underclassmen group, which recorded a winning record in junior varsity play, has head coach Chris Ericson excited.
“Having basically every position back, plus that group of younger girls that really built our JV team last year, it’s going to make not only for a solid group that we put on the varsity court, but also for practice – that’s going to be competitive as all get-out every day,” Ericson said. “We’re going to have girls fighting for positions and pushing each other, and at the end of the day it’s going to make for a much more consistent and competitive product.”
The potential for another winning season in the Duke Dome means the upcoming summer of preparation is an important one. Unfortunately, fall sports teams across the state are in the same boat – due to a pandemic, they need to adjust how they prepare.
This time of year, Ericson and his staff usually don’t have that much interaction with their team – the girls are usually in spring sports mode, whether that’s track, tennis or soccer. So in late April and early May, a lot of organization is done.
“Right now the biggest thing is trying to put the finishing touches on what our summer is going to actually look like as far as the day-to-day stuff,” Ericson said. “The challenge has been, like everyone else, not knowing. Are we going to be able to get in a gym? When are we able to get in a gym? How do you handle going into a season probably behind the eight-ball of where you normally are?”
Every team’s summer will likely be impacted, and the ones that adjust the best may be in a better position to succeed. The Dukes want to be the team that prepared more than the opponent. That means it’s on the players to stay as sharp as they can physically.
“One thing we’ve taken an approach to doing is sending out a physical workout that the girls can do, four or five little things they can do to work on strength, speed and agility, but also some ball touch they can do to get contacts and reps at home,” Ericson said. “It’s not ideal, but at the end of the day, those things are all going to promote better volleyball players. It really is on the girls. The girls that take advantage of this time and coach themselves to get better I think is really going to stand out in the fall. The committed kids are going to come out of this better.”
Ericson and his staff have used social media to their advantage, posting different volleyball workouts and drills the girls can do at home. Position-specific workouts have been sent out to the high school players. Ericson tries to keep them fun and creative, too.
For example, setters can never get enough practice touches on the ball, whether it’s setting for targets or moving to the ball, working on body position or practicing emergency setting, meaning getting under the ball with one hand only.
Ericson admitted it’s difficult for front-row players to practice their attack without chasing the balls all over their yards. But what they can work on is their footwork on attacks and blocks, or transitioning off the net.
For back-row players, much of the emphasis is on movement – being quicker and maintaining posture. They need to work on their ball skills, too, and can have a parent or family member toss to them.
Practicing volleyball without a net poses quite the challenge. One way to simulate a net for blocking drills is for a player to stand next to a wall, have them reach as high as they can and draw a mark. That mark creates a target to aim for in blocking drills.
Leading the team into the summer and fall will be Scheierman, who Ericson says he fully expects to put up similar numbers to last year. Scheierman, a first team All-Central Conference member, recorded single-season school records in kills (394) and digs (371) to go along with 39 ace serves and 53 total blocks. In just two seasons, Scheierman already owns the school record for career digs with 626.
Scheierman’s leadership will be the next step of growth.
“She’s humble enough that she won’t let any of that (records) get to her, and if anything she’ll use it to drive her to excel and get better,” Ericson said of Scheierman. “Probably the one thing I’ll look to her this year more than last year is just leadership. Going from a sophomore season into a junior season, the experiences that she has I think are going to contribute to her being a very strong leader. If she continues to get better, everyone else is going to get better.”
Joining Scheierman as Dukes that will make an impact include seniors-to-be Erin Case (219 kills, 59 blocks), Addison Legg (217 kills), Maddie Portwine (54 blocks), Natalie Rockenbach (375 assists, 40 aces) and junior-to-be Brynn Hirschfeld (526 assists).
