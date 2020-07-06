ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – The meeting was taking longer than Ty Danielson thought it would. That wasn’t a great feeling.
Danielson, the former York Duke and Nebraska-Kearney Loper, was patiently waiting outside Missouri Western State University Athletic Director Josh Looney’s office. The meeting was to decide who was going to be on first-year head coach Will Martin’s men’s basketball coaching staff, and Danielson, who’s been grinding away living the graduate-assistant life with the Griffons for the past two years, wanted to be bumped up to an assistant coach.
“We were kind of spying on them and waiting for them to come out,” Danielson joked. “It took a lot longer than we thought, so we didn’t know if that was a good or bad thing. But when he walked out, he gave us the good news.”
All the late nights and hard work Danielson has put in to the Missouri Western program as a GA paid off. The process has been tough at times, but Danielson didn’t hesitate when asked if he ever had doubts about if he’d ever break into the college basketball coaching profession.
“Never,” he said. “Coaching has been in my blood since I was born. It’s kind of been written in stone that I’m going to be a coach.”
After graduating York High School in 2014 as the Dukes’ all-time leading scorer on the basketball court, Danielson played at Nebraska-Kearney for four years. After graduating UNK in 2018, he got a GA coaching gig at Missouri Western in St. Joseph, Mo.
The change that takes place from player to coach is a funny one, Danielson said. One moment, you’re having a GA rebound for you at practice. The next, you’re the one doing the rebounding and dishing the ball back to the players so they can get their shots in.
“It’s a little different at first,” Danielson said of the change. “My biggest thing here was player development, so I lived in the gym with the guys and let them in at midnight if they wanted. That allowed me to create a relationship with guys that a head coach couldn’t do as far as restrictions, just being in the gym late at night.”
Those countless late-night sessions helped create bonds with the players, and that’s just one example of why Danielson was an easy choice for Martin to promote him to an assistant coach.
Last year, under then-head coach Sundance Wicks, who’s now an assistant at Wyoming, Danielson got more responsibilities than an average GA. The biggest of which was being on the road recruiting – Danielson did a lot of that. He was a big part in Lincoln Christian’s Justin Bubak signing with Missouri Western. Danielson also played a key role in the recruitment of JaQuaylon Mays of Johnson County Community College, who was the Jayhawk Conference Player of the Year and a junior college All-American.
“That was a big deal for me, getting those two (Bubak and Mays) recruiting wise,” Danielson said.
Recruiting holds a special place in Danielson’s heart. He loves that aspect of the coaching life. He’s traveled all over, and noted he’s recruited kids in Milwaukee and Dallas, two cities that he’d otherwise likely never experience if it weren’t for coaching.
“I love it. I joke with our coaching staff that I’d go recruit every week if I could and leave practice to go recruit for a few days,” Danielson said. “There’s nothing better than recruiting for me.”
It’ll be Danielson’s seventh year in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA) as a player and now coach. That’s longer than a lot of the head coaches in the league. Danielson knows the schools, the coaches and the players, and how each one likes to play. That knowledge is valuable to have on staff.
“In four years of playing, you get a pretty good feel for how a coach likes to do things. How a coach run things. Different out-of-timeout situations,” Danielson said. “That was able to give me a one-up as I became a GA two years ago.”
Coach Wicks didn’t just let Danielson have a bigger role in recruiting, though. Danielson was heavily involved on the floor at practices, too. He was basically another assistant, just with “GA” as his official title. That makes the transition much easier.
“That was good for me, being able to step into this role as an assistant knowing that not much is going to change for me next year,” Danielson said. “I basically did everything last year that a normal assistant is going to do.”
Danielson has experience with perimeter shooting. His 196 career made 3s currently ranks third all-time at UNK, so it made sense that he works with the Missouri Western guards. With Danielson helping out, the Griffons saw improvement in that area.
“Three-point shooting was something Coach Sundance wanted to stress with our guys,” he said. “And we made the most threes in 18 years last year at Missouri Western.”
Danielson said he obviously learned a lot from Coach Wicks. But the biggest impact might have been about life in general. About how there’s more than just basketball. To a 24-year-old who is only a few years removed from his college playing days, hearing those things made a big impact.
“He taught me a lot as far as basketball goes, but the biggest thing he stressed with our guys was that it’s just the game of basketball. Life is so much bigger,” Danielson said. “That was something that, coming off my playing career, I never really thought about. Basketball was my life, and then I met Coach Sundance and he put in perspective just how small this game really is.”
Danielson, the son of Judy and Denny of York, said his goal and dream has always been to be a head coach, but he was quick to point out that’s in the future, and he’s 100 percent committed to helping Missouri Western win ball games.
“We talk a lot as a coaching staff about you can’t get your next coaching job until you do your job here,” Danielson said. “I’d be lying if I said my whole heart and soul wasn’t here right now and focusing on what I can do here at Missouri Western as an assistant.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.