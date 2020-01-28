YORK — A tight man-to-man York defense, combined with a poor shooting performance from the Seward Bluejays, was the recipe for a 56-31 victory for the Dukes in a Central Conference tournament quarterfinal at York High School on Tuesday night.
York’s defense, especially in the opening quarter, was like a brick wall, holding Seward to just one point and forcing it to take many outside shots. Meanwhile, the Dukes found a groove offensively from the start and led the Bluejays 13-1 after one quarter and 23-9 at halftime.
Maddie Portwine, York’s rangy 6-foot junior point guard, scored seven points in the first half while Addison Legg, a 5-11 junior forward, added six, three of which came off an and-1 where she powered a layup through a defender’s arms while getting fouled. Portwine finished her night with a game-high 15 while Legg had six.
“Our offense was very disciplined with the movement, and we took great shots that fell tonight,” York head coach Matt Kern said. “I was proud of the overall effort, it was very disciplined.”
York saw success behind the arc in the first half making three 3s, one each from Portwine, Legg and sophomore Destiny Shepherd. Shepherd’s was right before the halftime buzzer.
Seward’s offense needed a big effort in the second half, but it didn’t get it, as the Bluejays were held to 12 in the third and 10 in the fourth.
“You have to credit our defense, our pressure was pretty good,” Kern said. “To hold them to that few of points in the first half is great. We knew they’d take threes and we tried our best to contain it, but they just didn’t go in for them tonight.”
York’s 6-foot sophomore, Masa Scheierman, continued her strong play. She was a thorn in the side of the Bluejays to start the second half, scoring eight of her 13 points in the third. Scheierman went 4 of 4 at the line during that stretch.
York, which came into the game as the tournament’s No. 4 seed and rated Class B No. 4 in the Omaha World-Herald, advances to the Central Conference semifinals on Friday at 6 p.m. against the undefeated Crete Cardinals, who are No. 6 in the state and No. 1 in B. The top-seeded Cardinals knocked off Holdrege, 57-37, on Tuesday night.
“This is a great opportunity in the conference semifinals. We get to play the top-rated team in the state, and that’s what we want, that’s why we do this stuff,” Kern said of Friday’s game. “I think the girls are up for the challenge and we’re going to see how well we can compete.”
The Dukes improved to 13-4 with the victory while Seward dropped to 5-8.
Seward (5-8) 1 8 12 10 — 31
At York (13-4) 13 10 16 17 — 56
Seward scoring: Hannah Benedict 8, Addison Smith 7, Keira Lliteras 5, Samantha Oborny 4, Camden Peery 3, Tanya Miller 3, Danielle Klenke 1.
York scoring: Maddie Portwine 15, Masa Scheierman 13, Natalia Dick 9, Addison Legg 6, Mattie Pohl 5, Destiny Shepherd 4, Aleyah Hunzeker 2, Josie Loosvelt 2.
