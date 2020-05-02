POLK – Thanks to a knock on the door from his big brother and an eye-opening Zoom session, Keaton Van Housen got back to work.
Fresh off leading the Osceola/High Plains Stormdogs to a Class D-1 state championship last November with a whopping 2,283 rushing yards and 34 touchdowns, the Polk native signed with the University of Nebraska-Kearney, where he’ll continue his education and play football for head coach Josh Lynn and the Lopers.
But then a pandemic popped up and shut everything down, including Van Housen’s spring sports season that had potential to end with a medal around his neck at the state track meet in Omaha.
“It’s really frustrating. I have talks with my parents almost every night about how frustrating it is,” Van Housen said. “They just tell me to be patient and trust that it’ll get better.”
Van Housen won’t get a chance to show off what he can do as a sprinter in track. He battled hamstring problems all of his junior year. Now healthy this spring, he would’ve likely been a member of High Plains’ 4x100-meter relay team along with other speedsters like Tanner Wood, Jarrett Parsons and Dylan Soule.
“I was looking forward to that a lot. But it is what it is, and I’m preparing for college football now,” he said.
With his high school closed, track season canceled and suddenly living life in quarantine, Van Housen admits that he probably could have used his free time better than he initially did. Early on, his gaming sessions – he’s a Modern Warfare fan – lasted well into the night, and sometimes he’d wake up in the afternoon.
“The first week, my sleep schedule was so messed up,” Van Housen said with a laugh.
But then big brother came home.
Kyler Van Housen is a redshirt senior tight end for UNK. Around the same time that he came home from Kearney, Keaton received a workout program from the Lopers, so the two brothers have been doing them together in their makeshift weight room in their parent’s basement.
“I can basically do anything down there,” Keaton said. “I’ve been bored so I’ve gotten creative. And since I got my workouts from Kearney, me and my brother push each other every day and do that together.”
Another benefit of having Kyler at home are the team Zoom meetings in the morning. Keaton listens in from time to time. During one session, Lynn asked Kyler where his little brother was.
“My bother said I was sleeping, so I kind of got an earful from Coach Lynn, basically telling me, ‘Hey man, we’re not in high school anymore. This is college ball. Time to wake your butt up,’” Van Housen said. “That knock on the door from my brother and that chewing out from Coach Lynn opened my eyes that I need to get going and take advantage of this whole situation.”
Since then, Van Housen has been waking up early. After breakfast in the morning he checks if his dad needs help in the field or with anything on the farm. Then it’s back home to workout, eat, shower, do online homework and then, if there’s time, a few Modern Warfare games, which he says is a good way to relax and chat with his friends he doesn’t get to normally see every day like he used to.
“I go to bed at about 10 or 11 now, then do it all over again,” Van Housen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.