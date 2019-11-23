HAMPTON – The domination of the Crossroads Conference continued this past year as the Bruning-Davenport/Shickley Eagles won the Class D-2 state title defeating Humphrey St. Francis, 3-2, in the championship match in Lincoln.
Since 2008, the CRC has had a state champion in either D-1 or D-2 every year with the exception of 2011. In 2011, Exeter-Milligan took second place to Humphrey.
This past season, BDS went 26-4 and won the CRC tournament, but finished second to Cross County in the regular season. The Cougars, who were 23-9 overall, ended the year with a perfect 12-0 mark in the regular season.
Giltner was 26-10 and finished third in the regular season, second in the CRC tournament and made the eight-team D-2 state field, winning its district final over Nebraska Christian, 3-1.
When all-conference selections were announced last week, BDS, Exeter-Milligan and Giltner each had four girls tabbed, with BDS and Giltner having three girls selected to the first team with two from Exeter-Milligan.
A total of 12 girls were recognized that played on York News-Times’ area teams.
Cross County had three with juniors Cortlyn Schaefer and Erica Stratman on the first team and senior Amanda Giannou on the honorable mention list.
Exeter-Milligan’s Anna Sluka, a senior, and sophomore setter Emma Olsen were first-team picks, while sophomore Cameran Jansky and junior Jaiden Papik made honorable mention.
Hampton senior Lydia Dose, High Plains’ juniors Brooke Bannister and Brianna Wilshusen, Nebraska Lutheran senior Amy Richert and McCool Junction junior Olivia Johnson were all honorable mention selections.
CRC First Team: Macy Kamler, Junior, BDS; Hannah Preissler, Senior, Giltner; Cortlyn Schaefer, Junior, Cross County; Halle Pribyl, Senior, Meridian; Regan Alfs, Senior, BDS; Cassidy Tompkin, Senior, Giltner; Josiee Sobotka, Senior, Meridian; Anna Sluka, Senior, Exeter-Milligan; Sydney Janzen, Senior, Giltner; Erica Stratman, Junior, Cross County; Mariah Sliva, Sophomore, BDS; Emma Olsen, Sophomore, Exeter-Milligan; Reece Ingalls, Junior, Shelby-RC.
Honorable Mention: Cross County: Amanda Giannou; BDS: Jordan Bolte; Hampton: Lydia Dose; High Plains: Brooke Bannister, Brianna Wilshusen; Shelby-Rising City: Kamryn Pokorney, Jordie Nekl; Nebraska Lutheran: Amy Richert; Dorchester: Jacee Zoubek; Exeter-Milligan: Cameran Jansky, Jaiden Papik; Giltner: Amanda Whisenhand; McCool Junction: Olivia Johnson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.