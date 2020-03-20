EDITOR’S NOTE: On Monday, March 16, the Nebraska School Activities Association suspended all activity practices until March 30 and all activity competitions until April 2 due to COVID-19.
These suspensions may be extended should the conditions warrant.
Until an official decision has been made in regards to spring sports, the York News-Times sports department will be running its spring sports previews for girls and boys track and soccer, as well as boys golf and girls tennis, in the daily sports section.
POLK – Sometimes we have to fail to succeed – it’s all part of the learning curve.
The High Plains Storm girls track and field team has 10 competitors scheduled to compete this year for head coach John Kucera, so it’s all hands on deck.
One of those athletes, junior Brianna Wilshusen, made her way to the Class D state track meet last May at Omaha Burke Stadium and recorded a top 10 finish in the shot put. Wilshusen came into the state meet with a throw of 34 feet, 9 inches at the district meet to make the state field. That was her best throw of the year.
In Omaha, Wilshusen recorded a best throw of 33-11, which was good for 10th. Wilshusen is just one of four letterwinners back this season.
Junior Brooke Bannister will compete in the sprints and jumps while senior Justice Majerus is penciled in for the sprints. Sophomore Alexis Kalkwarf will also compete in the sprints and the jumps.
Bannister had a season-best of 13-5 in the long jump, 30-8 in the triple jump, a time of 29.6 seconds in the 200-meter dash and in the 400 she ran a 1:09.31.
Majerus was clocked at 14.22 in the 100 and as was a member of the 400 relay along with Bannister and Wilshusen. Majerus also competed in the long jump, and her top mark of 2019 was 13-5.
All four returning letterwinners made up the Storm’s 1600 relay that posted a season-best time of 5:33.51.
Kucera just wants to see the team go out and show improvement each week.
“They’re workers. We may not put up a lot of points but we will improve. If we can just get a little better every week I’ll be happy and I believe good things will happen,” Kucera said.
Kucera also added that the girls just need to get to competition right now.
“As usual with us we need experience and the feeling of success. We just need to get out and compete,” Kucera said. “We need to learn what it feels like to fail and get back up and we also need to get the feeling of succeeding. As always depth is a huge struggle for us. With only 10 girls out we will need all hands on deck.”
High Plains is slated to host its invite in Osceola on Wednesday, April 15 and the Crossroads Conference championships will be decided on Saturday, May 2 in Osceola.
Assisting Kucera will be Steve Meyer, Greg Wood and Fred Holmes.
“We’ll get better, and at this point that’s what we need to focus on,” Kucera said. “We need to go into every meet with the right attitude and the desire to get better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.