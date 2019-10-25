YORK – The number of Crossroads Conference tournament volleyball matches the York City Auditorium has hosted over the years is too many to remember or count.
But Tuesday night’s championship between the Bruning-Daveport/Shickley Eagles and the Giltner Hornets will go down as one of the best of all-time for those who there sitting on the edge of their seats and chewing away what fingernails they had left.
BDS prevailed in a five-set thriller and repeated as the CRC champions. There were several memorable performances during the tournament. Here is the York News-Times’ CRC All-Tournament team:
Regan Alfs, Sr., BDS
– Alfs did it all for the Eagles as she hammered 22 kills in the championship game and seven in the three-game sweep over Exeter-Milligan in the semifinals. Alfs had 29 kills the final two games, and along with five ace serves she also chipped in at the net with one ace block. She also recorded around half of the team’s set assists in the semifinals and finals win.
Cassidy Tompkin, Sr., Giltner
– Over the final two games of the tournament, Tompkin had 36 kills, including 19 in the championship loss to the Eagles. She had two ace serves against the Meridian Mustangs in the semifinals and had seven stuff blocks in the final two matches.
Macy Kamler, Jr., BDS
– Eagles’ junior Macy Kamler served up aces, dug up balls all over the court and was active at the net. In the championship win she belted 24 kills to go with her 12 in the semifinal win over Exeter-Milligan and added three ace blocks in the final five-set thriller. Kamler also recorded two ace serves.
Mariah Sliva, Soph., BDS
– If Alfs and Kamler were not already a handful for Eagles’ opponents, throw in sophomore Mariah Sliva and you definitely have your hands full trying to defend the BDS attack. Sliva had seven kills in both the semifinals and the championship game and also had three stuff blocks and four ace serves.
Amanda Whisenhand, Sr., Giltner
– In the final two games of the tournament, Whisenhand had 19 kills and one ace block. The senior had the second-set winner against Meridian to put the Hornets up 2-0 at the time. She had three kills in the fifth set against BDS, her final kill giving the Hornets a 15-14 lead and match point.
Halle Pribyl and Josiee Sobotka, Sr., Meridian
– To not pick both of these girls would have been unjust. The two nearly mirrored each other in stats and when one was in the back row the other was the main attacker on offense. Pribyl finished with 28 kills while Sobotka had 23. Sobotka had four aces in the final two games and one stuff block, while Pribyl finished with two aces and four ace blocks. In the final two games they combined for 51 of the team’s 59 kills.
Other notable efforts over the final two games were turned in by:
– Sydney Janzen, Sr., Giltner (15 kills, three aces)
– Payton Hunnicutt, Sr., Giltner (15 kills, five ace blocks)
– Cammie Harrison, Jr., Exeter-Milligan (13 kills, two ace serves, 2 ½ ace blocks)
– Jaiden Papik, Jr., Exeter-Milligan (12 kills, two aces)
