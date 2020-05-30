UTICA – Thirteen student-athletes and one coach from the York News-Times’ coverage area were selected to the rosters of the annual Southern Nebraska All-Star basketball and volleyball games that take place every June on the campus of Southeast Community College in Beatrice.
Unfortunately for the members of that group, they won’t get to compete.
Due to the coronavirus, the event was canceled. Organizers still released the rosters to give recognition to the student-athletes, however.
Both Fillmore Central and Heartland led the YNT area with four selections.
For Heartland, Jared Nunnenkamp was a member of the West All-Star boys basketball team while Odessa Ohrt was a West All-Star pick on the girls basketball squad. Rhianna Wilhem was selected to the West All-Star volleyball team while her teammate, Allison Kroeker, was a West All-Star alternate.
For Fillmore Central, Macy Scott was a member of the West All-Star girls basketball team. The Panthers had two girls make the West All-Star volleyball squad in Halle Theis and Erin Schmidt. The lone Fillmore Central boy to make the list was Izayah Morris as a West All-Star basketball alternate.
Centennial had two of its student-athletes selected in Hunter Hartshorn and Kaitlyn Fehlhafer. Hartshorn was a member of the West All-Star girls basketball team while Fehlhafer was an alternate for the West All-Star volleyball squad.
Centennial girls basketball head coach Jake Polk, who guided the Broncos to a 16-9 record and a district final appearance despite losing two of his top players to injury, was the only area coach selected for the event. He was added as an assistant coach of the West girls basketball team.
York, Exeter-Milligan and McCool Junction each had one student-athlete selected for the event.
The Dukes’ Natalia Dick was a member of the West All-Star girls basketball team. McCool’s Dana Hobbs was added to the West All-Star boys basketball squad while Exeter-Milligan’s Anna Sluka was picked to be a part of the West All-Star girls basketball team.
Sterling’s Andy Saathoff would have been the head coach of the East All-Star boys basketball team while Freeman’s Jim McLaughlin would have assisted. The head coach for the West All-Star boys basketball team would have been Fairbury’s Travis Steinhoff while his assistant would have been the same one during the regular season – Fairbury’s Trent Simpson.
The East All-Star girls basketball team’s head coach would have been Waverly’s John Cockerill with his assistant being Pawnee City’s Dani Niss. The head coach for West All-Star girls basketball team would have been Sutton’s Josh Rapp.
Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer’s Kara Engles would have been the head coach of the East All-Star volleyball team while Lourdes Central Catholic’s Kylie Hein would have assisted. The head coach for the West All-Star volleyball team was going to be Thayer Central’s Cody Dunlap with Superior’s Kelsea Blevins assisting.
Here are the complete rosters for the Southern Nebraska All-Star basketball and volleyball games:
East boys basketball all-stars: Josh Lambert, Auburn; Mason Crawford, Falls City; Tyler Witt, Falls City Sacred Heart; Trey Yates, Freeman; Ty Hahn, Johnson-Brock; Eli Waring, Johnson County Central; Kaleb Kempkes, Palmyra; Peyton Murphy, Beatrice; TJ Mawhiney, Pawnee City; CJ Hughes, Auburn; Noah Stoddard, Waverly; Isaiah Lockard, HTRS. Alternates: Jarrot Simon, Falls City Sacred Heart; Trent Hammond, Palmyra; Kade Bredemeier, Falls City Sacred Heart; Jackson Junker, Palmyra.
West boys basketball all-stars: Josiah Gardiner, Crete; Jared Nunnenkamp, Heartland; Theo Hughes, Seward; Hunter Healey, Superior; Chance Amundson, Fairbury; Wyatt Mach, Sandy Creek; Jacob Haight, Sutton; Adam Roth, Deshler; Bret Cole, Fairbury; Dana Hobbs, McCool Junction; Bradyn Whittington, Wilber-Clatonia; Krayten Uher, Tri County. Alternates: Nolan Weber, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley; Jackson Gilbert, Superior; Izayah Morris, Fillmore Central; Parker Stroup, Seward.
East girls basketball all-stars: Carley Leners, Beatrice; Julia Martin, Waverly; Taryn Tracy, Norris; Addie Barnard, Beatrice; Ellie Bream, Waverly; Carissa Allen, HTRS; Olivia Aden, Beatrice; Emily Swanson, Diller-Odell; Addison Dorn, Freeman; Colby Thies, Sterling; Mckenzie Witt, Falls City Sacred Heart; Libby Baumert, Lourdes Central Catholic. Alternates: Hannah Clary, Falls City; Krista Menninga, Pawnee City; Sam Pester, Syracuse; Kambree Singleton, Southern.
West girls basketball all-stars: Regan Alfs, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley; Hunter Hartshorn, Centennial; Anna Sluka, Exeter-Milligan; Sara Huss, Fairbury; Jaelle Johnson, Fairbury; Macy Scott, Fillmore Central; Odessa Ohrt, Heartland; Josiee Sobotka, Meridian; Hallie Miller, Superior; Sydney Havel, Thayer Central; Natalia Dick, York. Alternates: Cora DeBoer, Fairbury; Stephanie Meyer, Thayer Central; Megan Tinsley, Wilber-Clatonia.
East volleyball all-stars: Mackenzie Vitosh, Diller-Odell; Lauren Nanninga, HTRS; Carrie Beethe, Johnson County Central; Lauren Meyer, Syracuse; Mariah Allen, Beatrice; Annika Evans, Waverly; Ainsley Esser, Lourdes Central Catholic; Hailey Sandfort, Johnson-Brock; Lainey Stukenholtz, Auburn; Mollie Grosshans, Waverly; Kylie Kalin, HTRS; Elaina Madison, Lourdes Central Catholic. Alternates: Natalie Boyer, Freeman; Abby Plouzek, Waverly; Izzy Denniston, Nebraska City; Atley Carey Waverly.
West volleyball all-stars: Kalynn Meyer, Superior; Halle Theis, Fillmore Central; Rhianna Wilhelm, Heartland; Karigan Drudik, Lawrence-Nelson; Halle Pribyl, Meridian; Neveah Stauffer, Milford; Addison Smith, Seward; Jayla Policky, Milford; Trisha Hayes, Superior; Madalyn Crouse, Thayer Central; Erin Schmidt, Fillmore Central; Lydia Rogers, Sutton. Alternates: Allison Kroeker, Heartland; Taylor Harrington, Lawrence-Nelson; Emma Schnakenberg, Superior; Kaitlyn Fehlhafer, Centennial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.