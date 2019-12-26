YORK – The only undefeated team through the pre-holiday portion of their schedule is the Class B preseason No. 5-rated York Dukes.
But things are about to get interesting for the Dukes, who head into the second half of their schedule starting with their holiday tournament at Humphrey St. Francis starting on Friday – see Steve Marik’s preview of the Humphrey St. Francis Tournament in Friday’s sports edition.
As the numbers were crunched through the first three-plus weeks of the schedule, many of the leading stats come from York, Fillmore Central, Cross County, Centennial, Exeter-Milligan and Heartland. These teams have a combined record of 33-6.
Here are the stats leaders in seven different categories through Monday, Dec. 23.
Scoring per game – Top 10
1. Kate Hirschfeld JR. Centennial 16.2
2. Natalia Dick SR. York 15.0
3. Erica Stratman JR. Cross County 14.3
4. Amy Richert SR. Nebraska Lutheran 14.0
5. Maddie Portwine JR. York 13.7
6. Macy Scott SR. Fillmore Central 13.5
7. Odessa Ohrt SR. Heartland 12.2
8. Brooke Bannister JR. High Plains 11.0
9. Hunter Hartshorn SR. Centennial 10.7
10. Halle Theis SR. Fillmore Central 10.0
Anna Sluka SR. Exeter-Milligan 10.0
Brianna Wilshusen JR. High Plains 10.0
Rebounds per game – Top 10
1. Masa Scheierman SO. York 9.7
2. Kenzie Wruble FR. High Plains 8.7
3. Odessa Ohrt SR. Heartland 7.7
4. Brianna Wilshusen JR. High Plains 7.0
Halle Theis SR. Fillmore Central 7.0
Emma Olsen SO. Exeter-Milligan 7.0
7. Natalia Dick SR. York 6.8
8. Cammie Harrison JR. Exeter-Milligan 6.4
9. Erica Stratman JR. Cross County 6.2
10. Cameran Jansky SO. Exeter-Milligan 6.1
Field goal percentage – Top 5
1. Erica Stratman JR. Cross County (36-56) .642
2. Masa Scheierman SO. York (17-29) .586
3. Odessa Ohrt SR. Heartland (28-50) .560
4. Kate Hirschfeld JR. Centennial (38-69) .551
5. Emma Olsen SO. Exeter-Milligan (25-48) .521
Free-throw percentage (minimum 10 attempts) – Top 10
1. Hunter Hartshorn SR. Centennial (14-17) .823
2. Destiny Shepherd SO. York (14-18) .777
3. Amanda Giannou SR. Cross County (12-16) .750
4. Addison Legg JR. York (7-10) .700
5. Emma Olsen SO. Exeter-Milligan (11-16) .688
6. Lexi Theis SO. Fillmore Central (17-25) .680
7. Mattie Pohl SO. York (21-31) .677
8. Maddie Portwine JR. York (20-32) .625
9. Cassidy Siebert JR. Heartland (16-27) .592
10. Olivia Johnson JR. McCool Junction (10-17) .588
3-point percentage (minimum 10 attempts) – Top 5
1. Odessa Ohrt SR. Heartland (8-15) .533
2. Hunter Hartshorn SR. Centennial (8-16) .500
3. Kierra Green JR. Centennial (7-18) .388
Macy Scott SR. Fillmore Central (12-31) .387
5. Halle Theis SR. Fillmore Central (8-21) .381
Assists per game – Top 5
1. Kalea Wetjen SR. Heartland 4.5
2. Cortlyn Schaefer JR. Cross County 3.8
3. Kayla Geiger SR. Exeter-Milligan 3.3
4. Erica Cast SR. Centennial 2.5
5. Macy Scott SR. Fillmore Central 2.3
Steals per game – Top 5
1. Brooke Bannister JR. High Plains 4.0
2. Macy Scott SR. Fillmore Central 3.5
3. Rorie Loveland SO. Hampton 3.4
Jaiden Papik JR. Exeter-Milligan 3.4
5. Amanda Giannou SR. Cross County 3.0
