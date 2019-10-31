YORK – On Thursday morning, the NSAA released district final volleyball matchups for Saturday and two coverage-area teams will have a chance to play for a state berth in their respective classes.
The York Dukes’ (18-13) season lives on as they received one of Class B’s eight wildcards and will make a Saturday trip to Springfield, Neb., to play the No. 6-rated Platteview Trojans (22-8) in a 3 p.m. contest. The winner of that match advances to next week’s Class B state tournament starting on Thursday in Lincoln.
In D-2, the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves (17-13), who won the D2-3 subdistrict, travel to Fillmore Central High School in Geneva to face a very familiar opponent in No. 1-rated Bruning-Davenport/Shickley (26-4), which got in on a wildcard after losing its subdistrict final to Lawrence-Nelson. Game time for that match is 7 p.m.
Fillmore Central will actually host two district finals on Saturday, the first of which is the D1-2 at 3 p.m. between Diller-Odell and Kenesaw.
Centennial Public School in Utica is hosting a doubleheader as well, as the C2-3 district final will kick things off at 2 p.m. with Grand Island Central Catholic and Lourdes Central Catholic. The 6 p.m. matchup in Utica is the C1-8 final with Syracuse and Battle Creek.
York High School is also hosting a district final, the C2-7, which will be decided between Bishop Neumann and Thayer Central at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.