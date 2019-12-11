OMAHA — A total of 29 area volleyball players found themselves in Sunday’s Omaha World-Herald’s state volleyball selections.
The York Dukes had four players chosen for the Class B All-State honorable mention team as they were; sophomore Masa Scheierman, juniors Erin Case and Addison Legg and sophomore Brynn Hirschfeld.
Scheierman was the area’s leader in kills with 394, while Case finished with 219 kills and Legg 217. Hirschfeld’s 526 set assists was fourth best.
The only area player chosen to either the first or second team in her respective class was Fillmore Central’s Halle Theis.
Theis, a Regis University in Denver, Colorado volleyball commit was a Class C2 second team selection.
Theis ended up the year with 330 kills, which ranked her second among all-area players. She also had 43 ace serves (tied for 8th) and 78 blocks which was second best.
Fillmore Central senior Erin Schmidt and Macy Scott, joined sophomore Lexi Theis with C2 honorable mention.
Also in Class C2 Centennial’s Kate Hirschfeld, Kaitlyn Fehlhafer, Jaycee Stuhr and Kiley Rathjen, along with Cross County’s Cortlyn Schaefer, Erica Stratman and Amanda Giannou all received honorable mention.
In Class D1 High Plains Brianna Wilshusen, Brooke Bannister and Lindsi Hughes were all named. Heartland’s Rhianna Wilhelm and Gabrielle Siebert also received honorable mention as did McCool Junction’s Sophia Hoffschneider.
The D2 representatives were Exeter-Milligan’s Cammie Harrison, Jaiden Papik, Anna Sluka, Cameran Jansky, Emma Olsen and Jozie Kanode. Hampton’s Lydia Dose and Lexie Wolinski rounded out the D2 class.
