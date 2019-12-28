While the basketball teams are getting back on the court following a 5-day break, so too are the area wrestling teams.
The Centennial Broncos travel to the Newman Grove Invite today with a 9 a.m. start.
(Better keep close watch on the weather and possible delays/postponements or cancellations)
Just before the schools get back up and going the Fillmore Central Panthers will host their Holiday Invite on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 9 a.m. The York Dukes the No. 9 rated team in the most recent NEwrestle ratings will be in that field.
The Cross County/Osceola Cougars and High Plains Storm return to the mats after the New Year’s break.
