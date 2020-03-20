YORK — York High School hosted the Nebraska USA District 4 tournament and the York Wrestling Club coaches would like to recognize the medal winners.
There were 30 teams consisting of 370 wrestlers competing. Grand Island Grapplers finished first with 581 team points while York Wrestling Club finished second with 398 and 2 Tough Gym third with 349.
YWC individual results are as follows:
Pre K-K division - Third Place: Wyatt Branz; Fourth Place: Dakota Reynolds, Jaxton Slinde, Kasen Makovicka.
First and Second Grade Division - First Place: Kale Loosvelt, Cole Vernon; Second Place: Reece Branz; Fourth Place: Joel Schneider, Kinsey Methe; Fifth Place: Luke Sedlacek; Sixth Place: Kaden Heilbrun.
Third and Fourth Grade Division - First Place: Max Erickson, Cole Sedlacek; Third Place: Lane Purdue; Fourth Place: Jayden Million; Sixth Place: Carter Mierau.
Fifth and Sixth Grade Division - First Place: James Stutzman; Second Place: Emmitt Dirks, Brody Mattox, Layton Friesen; Third Place: Kade Gieck, Zayden Londene; Fifth Place: Ty Erickson; Sixth Place: Blake Bush.
Seventh and Eighth Grade Division - First Place: Brody Epp, Brooks Loosvelt, Seth Erickson; Second Place: Wyatt Gartner, Hudson Holoch; Third Place: Keagyn Linden; Fourth Place: Phoenix Brown; Fifth Place: Franklin Musungay, Miguel Mendoza.
Wrestlers who placed fourth or better qualified for the Nebraska USA State tournament, which was scheduled to be held in Grand Island on Saturday and Sunday.
The YWC would like to also thank Arby’s, The Kitchen, Taco Bell/KFC, and Pump and Pantry for donating supplies for the tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.