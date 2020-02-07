Centennial senior Ascha Utter signed her letter of intent on Monday morning in Utica to attend York College next year and join the York College track and field team as a thrower.
Joining Ascha in the front row were her parents, Jami and OJ. Back row, from left; York College coach Josh Nething, Ascha’s brother Elijah and Centennial coaches Jake Polk and Mark Bartholomew.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.