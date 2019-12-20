AURORA, Neb. — The Aurora Huskies were feeling it from deep in the second quarter Friday night at home against the York Dukes.
The Huskies drilled five 3-pointers in the second stanza — three from 5-foot-10 guard junior Andrew Bell and two from 5-10 sophomore Jameson Herzberg — and outscored York 16-7, which grew their 16-6 first-quarter lead to 32-13 at the break. The Dukes could never get anything going consistently in the second half, and the result was a 57-44 loss, their fourth straight to start the season.
Aurora improved to 2-3 with the win.
York will try to find the win column Saturday night at York High School when Hastings, which began the year No. 3 in the Omaha World-Herald’s preseason Class B ratings, comes to town. The Tigers are undefeated at 6-0 after beating Kearney Catholic by 10 points on Friday night.
Aurora’s 6-foot-6 Nate Boerkircher was a handful in the post for the smaller Dukes on Friday. He scored 10 of the Huskies’ 16 points in the first eight minutes and finished with a game-high 28. He netted 18 of his team’s 25 points in the second half.
York was able to score in double digits in both the third and fourth quarter. Junior Matt Haggadone scored nine points in the second half and recorded a team-high 11 points.
York (0-4) 6 7 10 21 — 44
At Aurora (2-3) 16 16 15 10 — 57
York scoring: Matt Haggadone 11, Jake Erwin 8, Ryan Seevers 6, Barrett Olson 6, Andrew Clark 5, Austin Phinney 4, Tyler Wright 4.
Aurora scoring: Nate Boerkircher 28, Andrew Bell 11, Jameson Herzberg 10, Carlos Collazo 4, Preston Ramaekers 4.
