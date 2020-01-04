HENDERSON, Neb. — The Heartland Huskies girls basketball team snapped a two-game losing streak Friday night at home in Henderson with a 48-19 win over the McCool Junction Mustangs.
Heartland, which lost to Thayer Central and Palmer to end the 2019 portion of its schedule, improves to 5-3 with the victory and will host Class C-2 No. 9 Centennial (6-3) on Saturday in Henderson.
Heartland was never threatened on Friday night. Its offense was on cruise control, scoring 10 points in the first quarter and 17 in the second. But the Huskies’ defense was the show — it held the struggling Mustangs scoreless in the first eight minutes and to only six points in the second, which resulted in a 27-6 halftime lead for Heartland.
Heartland was led in the first half by senior Odessa Ohrt, who had eight points. Ohrt, a 5-foot-9 forward, came into the game almost averaging a double-double with 12.3 points and nine rebounds. She finished her night with 12 points.
Both Cassidy Siebert and Grace Janzen scored six points in the opening two quarters. Janzen had 12 points in the win and made six free throws while Siebert ended her night with nine points.
After its scoreless first stanza for McCool, Sophia Hoffschneider poured in the first points for the Mustangs with 5:41 left in the second quarter when she hit a jumper. Hoffschneider wound up hitting a couple free throws later that cut the deficit to 21-4, but the Mustangs’ offense never got any sort of momentum.
McCool drops to 1-6 and will host undefeated D-2 No. 2 Lawrence-Nelson (7-0) on Tuesday.
McCool Junction (1-6) 0 6 6 7 — 19
At Heartland (5-3) 10 17 11 10 — 48
McCool Junction scoring: Sophia Hoffschneider 12, Olivia Johnson 3, Raelin Stouffer 2, Ashley Schulz 2.
Heartland scoring: Grace Janzen 12, Odessa Ohrt 12, Cassidy Siebert 9, Cora Johnson 6, Lilly Carr 4, Kaelyn Buller 3, Cynthia Cerveny 2.
