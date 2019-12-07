DAVID CITY – Sophomore Jake Bargen scored 20 points while his senior brother, Joel Bargen, did the dirty work on defense to help lead the Centennial Broncos past the David City Scouts, 58-40, Thursday night in David City.
Bargen, who had a strong freshman season last year coming off the bench, went 3 of 5 from 3-point range and finished with five rebounds and three assists. Joel Bargen, a 6-foot-4 post, ripped down a team-high six boards and five steals while taking the team’s only charge. He only had one point, but Joel’s impact elsewhere on the game was just as important.
“Jake Bargen was obviously good for us with 20, but Joel was really good and talked to our young guys through stuff on defense,” Centennial head coach Cam Scholl said.
Cooper Gierhan added 14 points and was 4 of 8 from 3-point land while freshman Lane Zimmer scored 10 and went 6 of 7 at the free-throw line.
Centennial, which is preseason No. 6 in the Omaha World-Herald’s Class C-2 ratings, trailed 14-12 at the end of the first quarter but outscored the Scouts 18-9 in the second to take a 30-23 edge into halftime. The Broncos won the second half 28-17.
“They made some 3s over the top of us. With playing a lot of younger guys, I thought we did a pretty good job of keeping them in front of us and only allowing them to attempt four free throws,” Scholl said. “Offensively, we missed some easy shots that I think we’ll put in more often than not. We took a couple of shots that weren’t great, but for the most part we just missed some.”
Centennial begins the season 1-0 and will host Nebraska Christian in Utica on Saturday afternoon.
Centennial scoring: Jake Bargen 20, Cooper Gierhan 14, Lane Zimmer 10, Caleb Horne 9, Levi Zimmer 2, Maj Nisly 2, Joel Bargen 1.
Centennial (1-0) 12 18 12 16 – 58
At David City (0-1) 14 9 9 8 – 40
