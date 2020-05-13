YORK – Although there was a glimmer of hope surrounding Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts’ announcement that baseball and softball games would be allowed to begin practice June 1 and play games on June 18, the restrictions listed brought more questions for those in charge of the facilities where these games take place.
Cheree Folts, director of the York Parks and Recreation Department, said she wants York’s youth to participate in activities and to play baseball and softball this summer, but their health, and the health of the coaches and community, is the top priority.
“I know the kids want to go out there and play catch, and they want to interact and have fun and see their friends, but is it safe,” Folts said.
The local Optimist and Knights baseball programs have already canceled their seasons. But the Cornerstone Legion baseball and Fusion softball programs have not yet. The Legion baseball state tournaments have been canceled, so if the Cornerstone teams did want to play, it would only be playing regular season games.
Once Folts compiles information and answers to questions from both the Legion and Fusion teams, she’ll share the information to the Mayor and City Administrator for them to provide to the City Council. The Council will then make the decision of whether the city’s facilities will be allowed to host the games. That decision will be made on May 21.
Here are examples of the questions teams will need to answer for the Council:
• Will you have a season? If so, when are you going to start and end?
• Will you have the same number of teams as you originally planned?
• How many players are there per team? How many games are being played per team?
• How many home games will there be?
• Which away teams will be coming to York?
• If you will be playing tournaments, where will they be held?
The restrictions for playing the baseball and softball games create logistical problems, such as will the Ballpark Complex need to take out its picnic tables? Will the bleachers and playground areas be roped off? Will there need to be announcements made to let people know when it’s time to get out of their cars to watch their game? The Ballpark Complex won’t be allowed to sell concessions, either.
Folts said she’ll do everything she can to open the city’s facilities, such as the Ballpark Complex, the community center, Levitt Stadium and youth programs.
“In that aspect, I want things to get back to normal,” Folts said. “But then you see the restrictions the Governor provided, and it’s like, ‘How in the heck are we going to do this?’ Say that we do it – how are we going to enforce it?”
Here’s a full list of the restrictions:
Month of May
- No organized team sports games for youth and adults.
- No team organized sports practices for youth and adults. This prohibition includes any practice, training or group exercise program organized by a coach of a sports team.
- Businesses and organizations that provide sports training and that sell memberships to provide such training are allowed to offer sports training as long as they follow the same guidelines as fitness centers/clubs, gymnasiums health clubs and health spas, no team organized training is allowed.
June 1
- Schools are permitted to open weight rooms for use by all student athletes as long as they follow the same guidelines as fitness centers/clubs, gymnasiums, health clubs and health spas.
- Team organized practices for baseball and softball may begin unless circumstances dictate a change in date.
- Dugout use will not be allowed. Players’ items should be lined up against the fence at least six feet apart.
- Parents must remain in their cars or drop off and pick up players afterwards.
- Players should use their own gloves, helmet and bats as much as possible.
- Coaches are responsible for ensuring social distancing is maintained between players as much as possible. This means additional spacing between players while playing catch, changing drills so the players remain spaced out, no congregating the players while waiting to bat.
- Players must bring their own water/beverage to consume during and after practice. No shared drinking fountains or coolers.
- Players must bring their own snacks to consume during and after practice. No shared communal snacks.
- Coaches must sanitize shared equipment before and after each practice.
- Team organized practices for other sports may remain suspended.
June 18
- Baseball and softball games may begin unless circumstances dictate a change in date.
- Same guidelines apply as above for baseball and softball practices.
- Use of dugouts is permitted during games only. Bleachers located between the dugout and home plate should also be used to spread out players. Players should have designated spots to place their personal items. Coaches must designate an adult who is responsible for ensuring players are seated on the benches, unless they are actively participating in the game.
- Players should use their own gloves, helmets and bats as much as possible.
- Fan attendance is limited to household members of the players on the team. No use of bleachers for fans. Fans must bring their own chairs or stand. Fans should keep six feet of social distance between different household units. No fan seating or standing is allowed in the area from behind home plate to six feet past the far end of each dugout.
- Teams to play next must be provided designated areas for player warm-ups that provide for necessary social distancing.
- Post game handshakes or interaction between teams are prohibited.
- When games end, the leaving team must sanitize the dugout area. No postgame talks at the field are permitted. Fans and players must leave the playing area and return to their cars immediately after the game.
- The team to play next must remain in their designated warm up area until the prior team has finished sanitizing and is completely out of the dugout.
- Fans for upcoming games must remain in their cars during player warmups. They will be permitted to come to the field once the team they are there to watch enters the dugout area.
- Restrooms must be cleaned and sanitized regularly while players and fans are present. Markings should be placed on the ground to ensure individuals waiting to use the restroom, or space six feet apart.
- Players must bring their own water/beverage to consume during and after practices and games. No shared drinking fountains or coolers.
- Players must bring their own snacks to consume during and after practices and games. No shared communal snacks.
- Coaches must sanitize shared equipment before and after each practice and game.
- Concession stands are not allowed to be open.
- Team organized practices and games for other sports may remain suspended.
