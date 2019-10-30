UTICA – For the fourth straight year, the Centennial Broncos football program is playoff bound.
Under head coach Evan Klanecky, Centennial has turned into a consistent winner on the football field, but a playoff appearance in 2019 may have surprised some. After all, the Broncos lost a large group of 19 seniors – many of whom were major contributors from last year’s state championship-winning team – and started their 2019 campaign with a 2-3 record.
But things have changed since September. Once a young and inexperienced team, Centennial has found its stride and rattled off four consecutive wins heading into the first round of the Class C-2 playoffs this Friday at Doniphan-Trumbull (8-1). The Broncos are the No. 10 seed while the host Cardinals are No. 7.
“I really feel that we are battle tested, and that’s an advantage going into the playoffs where there are a lot of close games, and you know that it’s going to be intense,” Klanecky said.
The coach is right about being battle tested.
Centennial has played four opponents that are in the current top 10 of the Omaha World-Herald’s C-2 ratings, including No. 3 Sutton, No. 5 Battle Creek, No. 8 North Bend Central and No. 9 David City Aquinas. The Broncos, who won 40-25 over North Bend, have also played and beaten Shelby-Rising City, another playoff team.
Centennial’s games with Sutton and Battle Creek were just one-score losses, while Aquinas blanked the Broncos 35-0. But for a team that had to replace as much as the Broncos did, facing that daunting stretch and hanging with those talented teams says something about Klanecky’s team.
“Coming into this season we had only three players that had started a varsity game for us. We had five consecutive weeks of top-ten rated opponents and we are definitely better for it in the end,” he said. “For this group to reach the playoffs, I really hold them in high regard. This team has worked tirelessly and done everything we’ve asked of them. Our confidence is high and we are ready to make another playoff run.”
Leading Centennial into Doniphan is Davon Brees, a 5-foot-10, 195-pound senior running back/inside linebacker. Brees, who spent his first three years of high school football at Class B Seward, has racked up 1,261 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns.
Brees’ running style fits Centennial’s power spread offense, which wants to feature inside, mid and outside zone runs. Brees has sprinter speed – he clocked in at 10.87 seconds in the 100-meter dash finals last May to take runner-up at the Class B state meet – but he also knows how to tote the rock in the Broncos’ running scheme.
“He (Brees) has great patience with the inside zone. We teach ‘slow to fast through’ and once he makes a decision he has essentially three things he can do with the ball – bang, bounce or back – as to where it will hit,” Klanecky said. “Our mid zone he’s really great at since it’s hitting the edge half of the time, and the other time it will cut up. He has the straight-line speed to get to the edge and also is very powerful in planting his outside football and lowering his shoulder.”
But for Brees to find running room on Friday against a stout Doniphan-Trumbull defense that’s holding opponents to only 11.8 points per game, Centennial’s offensive line will need to move the Cardinals’ front. That’s one area where Klanecky has been impressed, especially because that unit – center Carson Fehlhafer, guards Sam Payne and Carson Prochaska, and tackles Justin Slawnyk and Jayden Hartshorn – is made up of first-year starters. Behind those blockers, Centennial is averaging 201 rushing yards per game.
“This group knew they would be young and undersized coming into this, and in a lot of areas they took that personally. They had a great summer of preparation and have soaked in everything that we’ve asked them to learn,” Klanecky said of his offensive line. “Their football IQs have grown immensely along with their communication skills with each other. Lastly, maybe more important than any of those, they have developed the mentality that it takes to be a good O-line.
“They have motors and play with a chip on their shoulders. I really feel like through the course of this season and our schedule, these guys have developed more than any other group I have had in 10 years as the O-line coach.”
Led by head coach Brent Breckner, Doniphan-Trumbull is averaging 46 points per game and 413 total yards, 259 rushing and 154 passing.
Quarterback Griffin Hendricks is completing 59 percent of his passes (89 of 150) for 1,335 yards and 18 touchdowns and has rushed for 329 yards and six scores. Running back Keithan Stafford has gained 1,237 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns so far this season.
“First off, Coach Breckner does a great job of scheming the game up and getting his kids in the right place at the right time,” Klanecky said. “Doniphan-Trumbull has a lot of team speed, especially at the skill positions. Offensively they spread you out but do a good job of staying balanced, run to pass, and make you play all 53 1/3 yards of the field while still hitting a lot of splash plays in the run game.”
Centennial’s ball carriers will get to know Sam Hoppe well. Hoppe, a junior, leads the Cardinals’ defense with 67 tackles while another junior, Drake Belville, is second on the team with 46 stops.
“Defensively they are likely going to be in a 3-4 cover-two, and again have a lot of team speed to close gaps and fly to the ball,” Klanecky said. “We’ll need to run the ball well to have success, stop the run and eliminate their big plays on offense.”
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. in Doniphan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.