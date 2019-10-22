YORK – The finals of the Crossroads Conference Volleyball Tournament are set.
It will be the No. 2 seed Giltner Hornets and the No. 1 seed BDS Eagles battling to decide the 2019 championship at the York City Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
In the final game of the night the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves put up a scrappy performance but lost in three straight sets to the BDS Eagles 25-20, 25-16 and 25-23.
Exeter-Milligan will face Meridian in the third place game at 6 p.m., while BDS and Giltner will take the court immediately following.
BDS 3, Exeter-Milligan 0
Trailing 12-10 in the first set, the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves scored five unanswered points to open a 15-12 lead on the No. 1 seed BDS Eagles.
Three of those points came on three straight ace serves from freshman Jozie Kanode.
The Eagles however just had too much fire power as Macy Kamler led the way with 12 kills, both Mariah Sliva and Regan Alfs chipped in with seven and Jordan Bolte added five as they were able to withstand the gallant effort by the Timberwolves.
BDS would end up with 33 team kills to 21 for the Timberwolves, who had just 10 through the first two games, but hammered 11 in the third set when they came all the way back from being down 21-15 to trim the BDS advantage to 24-23 on an ace serve from Cameran Jansky.
The Timberwolves were led by Anna Sluka with six kills, while Cammie Harrison added five. Jansky and Jaiden Papik had four each.
The T-Wolves were charted with six ace serves as Kanode had four and BDS ended the night with seven as Alfs and Sliva had three each.
Giltner 3, Meridian 1
The Meridian Mustangs dropped the first set to the Giltner Hornets 25-15 on Monday night in the first of two Crossroads Conference semifinal games at the York City Auditorium.
The first set loss smarted, but the second loss after leading 23-19 in the second set hurt even more.
Giltner, the No. 3 seed and No. 10 rated team in Class D2, went on to the 3-1 win by scores of 25-15, 28-26, 22-25 and 25-13 to improve to 19-8.
The loss dropped the No. 8 D1 Mustangs to 19-8 and they will play in the consolation game today at 6 p.m.
Looking to even the match at one each, the Mustangs took a 23-19 lead in the second set as kills from seniors Halle Pribyl and Joisee Sobatka had the Mustangs on the verge of the win.
But the Hornets refused to fold when they got an ace block from Hannah Preissler and a kill from senior Sydney Janzen to pull within 23-22.
A wide attack on the Hornets gave the Mustangs set point, but Payton Hunnicutt had an ace block and Janzen a tip kill to tie the game at 24-24.
Giltner worked its way to a 27-26 lead and Amanda Whisenhand closed the deal with a kill.
Meridian fought back to win the third set, but in the fourth the Hornets hammered 14 kills and pulled away for the win.
A huge factor in the win was 12 stuff blocks by the Hornets, five each for Tompkin and Hunnicutt. Tompkin had 17 kills and Whisenhand added nine. As a team the Hornets finished with 43 winners to 32 for the Mustangs.
Meridian was led by Pribyl with 19 kills and Sobotka with 13.
Giltner was charted with five ace serves and the Mustangs had just one.
McCool Junction 2, East Butler 0
Both the lMcCool Junction Mustangs and East Butler Tigers lost their opening matches of the Crossroads Conference Tournament on Saturday at York High School.
On Monday the Mustangs picked up their second win of the year over the Tigers in a consolation match at the York City Auditorium by the final scores of 25-20 and 25-19.
The Mustangs were led by junior Olivia Johnson who had 10 kills, eight in the first set as McCool grabbed momentum early in both sets.
McCool led 10-4 in the first set and went on top in the second set 10-5.
The Tigers made runs in both games, but could never quite climb the hill all the way back.
McCool Junction (4-22) had 18 team kills to just 10 for the Tigers who were led by freshman Carynn Bongers with four, plus three from another freshman Katie Haney.
McCool Junction served up six aces, two from sophomore Madilyn Stacy.
The only stuff block was credited to Bongers.
The Mustangs host St. Edward Thursday night in the regular season finale.
High Plains 2, Osceola 0
High Plains climbed back over .500 on the year as they swept past the Osceola Bulldogs in consolation action at the Crossroads Conference Tournament 25-12 and 25-16.
The Storm are 14-13 on the year with a home triangular on Thursday vs. Nebraska Lutheran and Osceola to cap off the regular season.
High Plains had 18 team kills with junior Brooke Bannister leading the way with seven, while Hailey Lindburg and Brianna Wilshusen had four each.
Osceola got 10 team kills with freshman Bren Lemburg the team leader at four.
High Plains served up seven aces, three from Lindburg. Bannister had the teams three stuff blocks.
Osceola finished with just two aces, both from senior Libby Scott.
