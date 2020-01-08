WACO – The Bruning/Davenport/Shickley Eagles started out Tuesday night’s match-up in Waco with Nebraska Lutheran going 2 of 13 from the field in the first quarter and trailed 5-4 after the first eight minutes.
It didn’t take the Eagles long to find their shooting touch however, as they went 8 of 10 in the second quarter, which included 4 of 5 on 3-pointers as they reeled off a 22-9 run to open a 26-14 halftime lead.
The deficit proved to be too much for the Knights as they fell to 3-4 on the season with the 48-30 loss in CRC boy’s action.
In the second quarter BDS got nine points from junior Dalton Kleinschmidt along with a 3-pointer, while Tyler Grote, Eric Schroeder and Cameron Hoins all banged home treys.
Knight’s senior Zach Richert tried to keep the hosts close as he scored six of his 10 points in the quarter.
BDS extended their lead in the third quarter as they outscored the hosts 12-5.
In the fourth quarter the Knight’s got nine points from junior Nate Helwig who led the team with 12 points, but they were only able to shave a point off the Eagles lead and dropped the contest by 18 points.
BDS was 17 of 40 over all from the field and that number included 5 of 13 on 3-point shots. They connected on 9 of 12 free throws.
They were led in the scorebook by Kleinschmidt who had 11 points and Nolan Weber added eight.
Nebraska Lutheran was 12 of 36 from the floor and just 2 of 8 on 3-point attempts. The Knight’s finished 4 of 10 at the charity stripe.
Both teams turned the ball over 11 times in the game.
Nebraska Lutheran drops to 3-4 with the loss while BDS improves to 6-3.
The Knight’s will travel to Osceola to take on the Bulldogs Friday night in CRC action.
BDS (5-3)
4 22 12 10- 48
Nebraska Lutheran (3-3)
5 9 5 11- 30
BDS (48)- Kleinschmidt 11, Grote 4, Z. Hoins 2, Else 6, Noel 3, Schroeder 6, Weber 8, Ardissono 5, C. Hoins 3. Totals- 17-40 (5-13) 9-12 48.
NL (30)- T. Richert 6, Z. Richert 10, Helwig 12, Tharp 2. Totals- 12-36 (2-8) 4-10 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.