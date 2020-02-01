YORK – The BDS Eagles couldn’t hold on to the basketball and the McCool Junction Mustangs couldn’t buy a basket.
It’s hard to imagine a team turning the ball over the ball over 26 times and pulling out the win, but that is just what the BDS Eagles were able to do.
The BDS Eagles gave up an eight point fourth quarter lead to the Mustangs, but came back in the overtime period of the Crossroads Conference boys third place game by the final score of 50-45 in OT.
The Eagles who lost the first meeting of the season to the Mustangs in Bruning 56-40 scored all their points in the overtime period at the free throw line going 9 of 10 in the extra session and 16 of 20 in the game.
With 1:14 to play in regulation, McCool Junction’s Tyler Neville drilled a baseline 3-pointer to tie the game at 41-41.
BDS worked the clock down to 14 seconds and called time out.
They eventually turned the ball over, but the Mustangs didn’t have enough time to do anything with it.
BDS ended the game 15 of 34 from the field overall and did not take a shot from the field in the overtime period.
They were 4 of 12 on 3-pointers.
The Eagles were led in scoring by Eric Schroeder with 13, while both Dalton Kleinschmidt and Tyler Grote added nine.
McCool Junction was led in scoring by Dana Hobbs with 18 and Owen McDonald with 14. Only four players scored for the Mustangs in the loss.
They were 15 of 57 from the field and 5 of 26 on 3-point shots. The Mustangs hit 10 of 13 free throw attempts.
BDS held a huge advantage on the boards 38-2, but their 26 turnovers to McCool’s 10 was a wash between those two stats.
BDS (9-7)
5 15 13 8 9- 50
McCool Junction (11-4)
5 12 9 15 4- 45
BDS (59)-Kleinschmidt 9, Grote 9, Swartzendruber 5, Noel 4, Schroeder 13, Weber 4, Ardissono 6. Totals-15-34 (4-12) 16-20 50.
MCJ (45)-Neville 9, McDonald 14, Hobbs 18, Kirkpatrick 4. Totals-15-57 (5-26) 10-13 45.
