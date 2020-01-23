BRUNING – The Class D-2 No. 3 Bruning-Davenport/Shickley Eagles opened an 11-4 lead on the McCool Junction Mustangs through the first eight minutes and never looked back Tuesday night in Bruning.
The Eagles led 26-9 at the half and extended their advantage to 42-15 through three quarters.
McCool Junction was led in scoring by junior Sophia Hoffschneider with nine points, while scoring four points each was freshman Jadon Hess and junior Ashley Schulz.
No scoring was available for the Eagles.
McCool Junction (3-9) plays at Osceola on Thursday night.
The Mustangs will take on the Cross County Cougars in the first game of the Crossroads Conference tournament at 1 p.m. at the York Middle School on Saturday.
McCool Junction (3-9)
4 5 6 7 – 22
BDS (11-3)
11 15 16 4 – 46
