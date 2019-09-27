YORK, Neb. — Behind a run- and misdirection-oriented attack that controls the clock and uses traits of a traditional flexbone offense, the Beatrice Orangemen went to York and took down the Class B No. 8-rated Dukes, 19-16, on Friday night at East Hill Stadium.
The win improves Beatrice’s record to 2-3 while York (2-3) suffers its third straight loss and will travel to Hastings next Friday.
Beatrice unofficially gained 288 total yards and rushed for 226 on the Dukes, who led 9-0 in the second quarter after a 6-yard touchdown run from Jacob Diaz and an Orangemen safety thanks to a punt snap that went out of the end zone.
But York’s advantage didn’t last long. The Orangemen wound up scoring 19 consecutive points and led 19-9 at the end of the third quarter.
Beatrice’s junior quarterback Bennett Crandall scored on a 7-yard sneak and thew a couple 5-yard touchdown passes to wideouts Elliot Jurgens and Adam Erikson. On Crandall’s rushing score that cut his team’s deficit to 9-6, he fumbled the snap but was able to quickly grab it before the Dukes’ defense noticed. His running back, Dakota Adams, then pushed him for 7 yards until he got to the end zone.
“Last year we struggled just to be competitive,” Beatrice head coach Todd Ekart said. “This year there were a couple of games where we were just trying to get over the hump of what it means to be a winner, and I think tonight we kind of showed it. We were preaching this week to do what winners do, and finish games and drives. It worked out for us tonight.”
York quarterback Ty Bartholomew made a dent in the Orangemen lead early in the fourth when he burst through the defense for a 38-yard touchdown run to cut the Beatrice edge to 19-16.
After its defense, led by middle linebacker Tom Erwin, stepped up and got stops, York had two drives in the fourth but couldn’t get a game-tying field goal or touchdown.
On the first possession, the Dukes’ march was stalled as Bartholomew was picked off by Diego Rodriguez on the Beatrice 7. Then on York’s last drive with under a minute left, Bartholomew was sacked twice deep in his own territory.
York unofficially gained 242 total yards and rushed for 158. Diaz rushed for 96 yards and one score while Bartholomew had 62 on the ground with one touchdown.
“We made a lot of mistakes and gave them penalties in key situations and turned it over in key situations,” York head coach Glen Snodgrass said. “Us coaches have to work harder and be better coaches, that’s the bottom line because we’re not getting it done. We fought hard and played hard until the end, but being physical isn’t enough. It needs to be mental, too.”
Beatrice (2-3) 0 13 6 0 — 19
At York (2-3) 7 2 0 7 — 16
Y: Jacob Diaz 6 run (Thomas Ivey kick)
Y: Beatrice safety on snap through end zone
B: Bennett Crandall 7 run (two-point fail)
B: Elliot Jurgens 5 pass from Crandall (Diego Rodriguez kick)
B: Erikson 5 pass from Crandall (kick blocked)
Y: Ty Bartholomew 38 run (Ivey kick)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.