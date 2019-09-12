BEATRICE – A four-run first inning would be all the Beatrice Lady Orange would need Tuesday night as the No. 2 team in the latest Class B Omaha World-Herald softball ratings defeated York, 11-1.
York (2-4) was able to put together four hits against Lady Orange starter Rylee Krzycki-Pangborn, who picked up the win for Beatrice, which improved to 14-2 on the year.
York trailed 4-0 when Bailey Robinson, who had two of the four York hits, knocked in Alexis Linder with the Dukes only run of the game.
Linder and Emma Ziemba accounted for the other two York hits.
Beatrice slapped out 14 hits in the win as Addison and Avery Barnard both had three hits and combined to drive in four of the Beatrice runs.
Both Hannah Lytle and Reganne Henning had two hits each, with Lytle a team-high three RBIs.
York (2-4) will host a home triangular Thursday at the York Ballpark Complex with the Dukes taking on Adams Central (10-3) in the first game. In the nightcap, York and Class C No. 5 Centennial (11-4) will do battle.
