EXETER – Behind 26 points from Jackson Beethe, the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves boys basketball team picked up a 52-50 win over the Bruning-Davenport/Shickley Eagles at home in Exeter on Thursday night.
Beethe did much of his work inside the 3-point line on Thursday, but he also did damage behind it by going 4 of 5 from deep. He also grabbed four rebounds.
After the two teams went into halftime tied at 16, Exeter-Milligan outscored BDS 15-10 in the third to take a 31-26 advantage in to the fourth. In a high-scoring final quarter, the Timberwolves held on to get the win despite being outscored 24-21.
Max Zeleny scored 12 points and had four assists for the Timberwolves while three others – Peyton Pribyl, Kole Svec and Casey Underwood – all chipped in with four points and Ryan Sharp two.
Exeter-Milligan improves to 9-7 and takes a two-game win streak into the Crossroads Conference tournament on Saturday in York. The Timberwolves are the No. 5 seed and will play No. 12 Hampton at 2:30 p.m. at the York City Auditorium.
BDS, which dropped to 8-6, is the No. 3 seed and gets a bye on Saturday. The Eagles will play the winner of No. 6 Osceola and No. 11 Giltner on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at the City Auditorium.
