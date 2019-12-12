EXETER – Both Jackson Beethe and Max Zeleny recorded double-doubles Tuesday night against the East Butler Tigers, but it wasn’t enough.
East Butler escaped Exeter with a 45-37 come-from-behind win over the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves thanks to 15 points from Jaden Rhynalds and strong fourth-quarter defense. East Butler improved to 2-1 with the victory.
Exeter-Milligan’s Beethe, a junior, led everyone with a game-high 18 points and hauled down 10 rebounds while his senior teammate Zeleny stuffed the stat sheet once again, scoring 14 points with 10 boards, five assists and three steals. Beethe and Zeleny accounted for 86 percent of the Timberwolves’ scoring. The rest of the team netted five points, with both Casey Underwood and Kole Svec scoring two and Ryan Sharp one.
Exeter-Milligan turned the ball over 14 times to East Butler’s nine. The Tigers converted the turnovers into 13 points.
Exeter-Milligan led 10-9 after the first quarter and 23-14 at halftime. But in the third, East Butler outscored the Timberwolves 22-13 to tie the game at 36 heading into the fourth. Exeter-Milligan’s offense went cold in the final eight minutes, scoring just one point, while East Butler added nine to seal its win.
The Timberwolves drop to 1-2 and will travel to Henderson on Friday to play the Heartland Huskies (0-2).
